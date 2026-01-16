South Africa
    SA agencies shine on the global stage at the International Echo Awards 2025

    South Africa’s marketing excellence has once again been recognised on the global stage, with local agencies earning top honours at the prestigious International Echo Awards 2025 confirm­ing the country’s continued strength in data-driven, results-focused marketing.
    Issued by DMASA
    16 Jan 2026
    The International ECHO Awards, presented by the Global Alliance for Marketing and Management Associations (GAMMA), celebrate the world’s most effective marketing campaigns, those that deliver measurable impact, strategic insight, and creative excellence. To be recognised among the winners places South African agencies firmly alongside the best in the world.

    South African winners – International ECHO Awards 2025

    The following South African agencies were recognised for their outstanding work:

    • "Honda’s Real-Time Data-Driven Lead Engine" - Gold - Best use of 1st party data (Agency: WeFuse / Client: Honda Southern Africa (PTY) LTD)
    • "Honda’s Real-Time Data-Driven Lead Engine" - Bronze - Best use of Digital Advertising (Agency: WeFuse / Client: Honda Southern Africa (PTY) LTD)
    • "GEOFF and Stellenbosch Business School: sneaking SEO into GenAI" - Bronze - Best use of SEO (Agency: Rogerwilco / Client: Stellenbosch Business School)
    • "Shaka iLembe Season 2 Experience" - Bronze - Publishing Entertainment Media and Sports (Agency: S2 Multimedia / Client: Mzansi Magic)
    • "From Forecast to Checkout: Cape Union Mart’s Live Weather-Driven Personalisation Journey" - Bronze - Retail and e-commerce (Agency: Offernet / Client: Cape Union Mart)

    These accolades reflect not only creative brilliance, but a deep commitment to effectiveness, accountability, and innovation in marketing communications.

    A proud moment for the local industry

    Speaking on the achievement, the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (Dmasa) congratulated all winners and entrants, noting the importance of global benchmarking for local excellence.

    “South African agencies continue to prove that our work stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the best internationally. These Echo wins are a testament to strategic thinking, rigorous measurement, and world-class execution,” said Dmasa.

    The Dmasa, custodians of the Assegai Awards, has proudly aligned the local awards programme with the International Echo Awards, enabling South African finalists and winners to showcase their work on a global platform.

    Congratulations to all who entered

    While today we celebrate the winners, sincere congratulations are extended to all South African agencies who entered the International Echo Awards this year. Competing at this level reflects confidence, ambition, and a commitment to excellence that strengthens the entire marketing industry.

    South Africa’s performance at the International Echo Awards 2025 reinforces the country’s reputation as a hub of marketing talent, innovation, and effectiveness, an achievement worthy of recognition and celebration.

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Let's do Biz