SA agencies shine on the global stage at the International Echo Awards 2025

South Africa’s marketing excellence has once again been recognised on the global stage, with local agencies earning top honours at the prestigious International Echo Awards 2025 confirm­ing the country’s continued strength in data-driven, results-focused marketing.

The International ECHO Awards, presented by the Global Alliance for Marketing and Management Associations (GAMMA), celebrate the world’s most effective marketing campaigns, those that deliver measurable impact, strategic insight, and creative excellence. To be recognised among the winners places South African agencies firmly alongside the best in the world.

South African winners – International ECHO Awards 2025

The following South African agencies were recognised for their outstanding work:

"Honda’s Real-Time Data-Driven Lead Engine" - Gold - Best use of 1st party data (Agency: WeFuse / Client: Honda Southern Africa (PTY) LTD)



These accolades reflect not only creative brilliance, but a deep commitment to effectiveness, accountability, and innovation in marketing communications.

A proud moment for the local industry

Speaking on the achievement, the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (Dmasa) congratulated all winners and entrants, noting the importance of global benchmarking for local excellence.

“South African agencies continue to prove that our work stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the best internationally. These Echo wins are a testament to strategic thinking, rigorous measurement, and world-class execution,” said Dmasa.

The Dmasa, custodians of the Assegai Awards , has proudly aligned the local awards programme with the International Echo Awards, enabling South African finalists and winners to showcase their work on a global platform.

Congratulations to all who entered

While today we celebrate the winners, sincere congratulations are extended to all South African agencies who entered the International Echo Awards this year. Competing at this level reflects confidence, ambition, and a commitment to excellence that strengthens the entire marketing industry.

South Africa’s performance at the International Echo Awards 2025 reinforces the country’s reputation as a hub of marketing talent, innovation, and effectiveness, an achievement worthy of recognition and celebration.



