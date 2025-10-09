DMASA announces finalists for the 2025 Assegai Awards

The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) proudly announces the finalists for the highly anticipated 2025 Assegai Awards , celebrating excellence, innovation, and effectiveness in the field of integrated and direct marketing.

The Assegai Awards continue to recognise campaigns that strike the perfect balance between strategic insight, creativity, and measurable results. Each year, the competition attracts entries from some of the most dynamic agencies, brands, and marketing professionals across South Africa and beyond, each demonstrating how data-driven creativity delivers meaningful connections with audiences.

“The Assegai Awards have always celebrated the marketers and brands who combine sharp strategy with bold execution, and great ROI” said Ethan September , head of the Assegai Awards. “Our 2025 finalists have once again raised the bar, showcasing world-class campaigns that reflect the innovation and accountability our industry is known for.”

This year’s categories saw exceptional participation across all fronts, including strong showings in Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Integrated Campaigns , and the Student Category , which continues to nurture the next generation of marketing talent.

The rigorous judging process, overseen by a panel of respected industry experts, ensures that every finalist embodies the highest standards of performance and creativity in marketing communication.

Winners will be announced at the prestigious Assegai Awards Gala Evening on Thursday , 13 November 2025 , at The NH Hotel, Sandton , where the industry will gather to celebrate those who have truly hit the mark.

For the full list of finalists, visit www.assegaiawards.co.za



