Absa in partnership with Visa unveils an inspiring collaboration with football icon Ronwen Williams
Absa, in partnership with Visa, is proud to announce a dynamic collaboration with South African football legend and Bafana Bafana captain, Ronwen Williams. This partnership marks the beginning of a season of compelling storytelling and celebration of resilience, determination, and progress – culminating in the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.
From humble beginnings in Pretoria’s SuperSport United academy to captaining South Africa’s national team and Mamelodi Sundowns, Ronwen Williams exemplifies excellence and perseverance. His journey is decorated with accolades such as CAF Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year, Men’s Interclub Player of the Year, and a Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy nomination – testament to his talent and relentless pursuit of his dreams.
“Ronwen’s story mirrors what we stand for – starting early, believing in progress, and investing in stories that matter,” says Alicia Raynard, executive: Absa Rewards. “His leadership on and off the field shows that with passion and purpose, barriers can be broken, and horizons expanded.”
This partnership comes at an exciting time as Absa Rewards introduces a bold new offering to its customers, Absa Rewards Travel, now available on the Absa Banking App. Absa Rewards Travel provides a seamless digital travel booking experience that unlocks unmatched value for Absa Rewards members, offering up to 100% off base fares on qualifying international and domestic flights* – making travel more accessible and rewarding than ever before.
Exciting fan opportunity
In celebration of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, the two winners of the Absa-Visa competition will have the chance to watch the tournament’s action live in Morocco with two exclusive packages:
Package 1: For the final match, including:
- Three nights’ five-star accommodation with breakfast
- Lunch and dinner allowances
- Two tickets to the final (winner plus one)
- Return economy flights from OR Tambo International Airport to Morocco 5. Hotel transfers in Morocco
Package 2: For the semi-final match, including all of the above, except for the final match tickets.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience offers fans the chance to witness Africa’s premier football event firsthand, creating unforgettable memories and inspiring stories of their own.
Alicia Raynard adds: “Travel is about more than just the journey – it’s about the stories we create along the way. With Absa Rewards Travel, we’re making those stories more attainable, fueling connections that inspire progress and achievement.”
Together, Absa, Visa, and Ronwen Williams are committed to proving that no matter where you begin, your story can inspire the world. From the football pitch to the skies above, every step, every journey, and every story matters.
*Terms and conditions apply.
