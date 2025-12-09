Bernini introduces the ritual of real wine: Pop It, Swirl It, Breathe It In

South Africa’s only real spritzer made from wine with flavours, has a new look and campaign evoking a classic and timeless style. Introducing a range with effortless elegance, where real wine meets sparkling sophistication. Pop It, Swirl It, Breathe It In. This is the Bernini ritual, the appealing sensory real wine taste and aroma that is so deeply intertwined to memory. Inviting women to create moments worth remembering. Being present, slowing down, grounding yourself and taking it in. Living life beautifully, your way. Breathe It In.

Enjoyed in the sunset aperitivo occasion. There is something undeniably magical about sunset. It’s the golden hour when life feels lighter, real connections linger, and the moments that matter feel longer. That’s where Bernini lives. In the long lunches that stretch into sunsets and weekends that shimmer with possibility. Breathe It In celebrates this sunset aperitivo lifestyle where laughter floats and time loosens its grip, a quiet exhale between friends.

“There is a quiet but powerful shift happening in how South African women choose to live and experience their world. After years of rushing and performing, many are seeking moments that feel softer, slower, and more intentional,” says Paigon Prince, senior brand manager for Bernini South Africa. “True authenticity exists when there is no audience, and Bernini makes space for that. The quality is in the experience and not the broadcast.”

Bernini gives you a moment to pause and savour your sunset aperitivo real wine ritual. Pop It and listen to the sparkle of the delicate bubbles of real wine with flavours. Swirl It to release the natural aroma of flavoured quality grape wine in the signature Bernini coupe glass. Breathe It In to indulge in the moment and the real wine notes. Sip the smooth taste of the sun’s gentle rays in our Classic in a white style with notes of honey, Blush in a rosé style of soft florals, or Mimosa sparkling white with real orange juice. A simple ritual that transforms the act of drinking into a moment of grounding, to slow down, reconnect, and savour.

Along with this, Bernini has a sophisticated new look for this new era. The classic blue stripe design style elevates the modern femininity and premium cues for the only real spritzer range made from wine. The iconic crown B and Bernini blue as the core brand colours reinforce the distinct and inclusive brand appeal. The transition to the flint glass bottle for the Classic variant enhances the feminine aesthetic and visibility of the delicate white sparkling liquid. “As we evolved the brand, our intention wasn’t to make life louder, but to make it feel more meaningful,” continued Prince. “Because life becomes more beautiful when you pause long enough to savour it and Breathe It In.”



