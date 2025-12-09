Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Sales Representative Durban
Bernini introduces the ritual of real wine: Pop It, Swirl It, Breathe It In
Enjoyed in the sunset aperitivo occasion. There is something undeniably magical about sunset. It’s the golden hour when life feels lighter, real connections linger, and the moments that matter feel longer. That’s where Bernini lives. In the long lunches that stretch into sunsets and weekends that shimmer with possibility. Breathe It In celebrates this sunset aperitivo lifestyle where laughter floats and time loosens its grip, a quiet exhale between friends.
“There is a quiet but powerful shift happening in how South African women choose to live and experience their world. After years of rushing and performing, many are seeking moments that feel softer, slower, and more intentional,” says Paigon Prince, senior brand manager for Bernini South Africa. “True authenticity exists when there is no audience, and Bernini makes space for that. The quality is in the experience and not the broadcast.”
Bernini gives you a moment to pause and savour your sunset aperitivo real wine ritual. Pop It and listen to the sparkle of the delicate bubbles of real wine with flavours. Swirl It to release the natural aroma of flavoured quality grape wine in the signature Bernini coupe glass. Breathe It In to indulge in the moment and the real wine notes. Sip the smooth taste of the sun’s gentle rays in our Classic in a white style with notes of honey, Blush in a rosé style of soft florals, or Mimosa sparkling white with real orange juice. A simple ritual that transforms the act of drinking into a moment of grounding, to slow down, reconnect, and savour.
Along with this, Bernini has a sophisticated new look for this new era. The classic blue stripe design style elevates the modern femininity and premium cues for the only real spritzer range made from wine. The iconic crown B and Bernini blue as the core brand colours reinforce the distinct and inclusive brand appeal. The transition to the flint glass bottle for the Classic variant enhances the feminine aesthetic and visibility of the delicate white sparkling liquid. “As we evolved the brand, our intention wasn’t to make life louder, but to make it feel more meaningful,” continued Prince. “Because life becomes more beautiful when you pause long enough to savour it and Breathe It In.”
- Bernini introduces the ritual of real wine: Pop It, Swirl It, Breathe It In09 Dec 17:22
- Absa launches first Social Impact Awards to celebrate change makers across Africa04 Dec 11:53
- Spur Corporation expands its footprint with the launch of John Dory’s new look at Eastgate Mall27 Nov 11:06
- Global Citizen reactive statement on G20 outcomes26 Nov 15:21
- John Dory’s launches ‘Beyond the Shore’ initiative to save lives21 Nov 08:28