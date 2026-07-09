New Queenswood Spur opens as families seek affordable spaces to reconnect

As South African families continue to seek affordable ways to spend quality time together outside the home, Burning Arrow Spur has opened its newly relocated restaurant in Queenswood, Pretoria.

The restaurant is a proud family-run business spanning generations, with Jacques Marais continuing the legacy built alongside his father, Frikkie Marais, whose long-standing involvement and commitment to the local community remains an integral part of the business today.

Ribbon cutting by Jacques Marais (store owner) with family

The new Burning Arrow Spur offers far more than a place to enjoy a meal. Designed around a vibrant space-inspired Play World, the restaurant creates a sense of adventure, imagination and joyful escapism for children while parents relax and enjoy Spur's much-loved menu of burgers, ribs, steaks, chicken and family favourites. The immersive environment transforms an ordinary family outing into an experience filled with discovery, excitement and connection.

A standout feature of the restaurant is its expansive indoor Play World, where children can explore, play and create lasting memories at no additional cost. Play World highlights include:

LED wave slide: A bright, visually striking slide that quickly becomes a favourite among young adventurers.

A bright, visually striking slide that quickly becomes a favourite among young adventurers. Active zones: Trampolines, swings and obstacle challenges that encourage movement, coordination and active play.

Trampolines, swings and obstacle challenges that encourage movement, coordination and active play. Toddler area: A dedicated, age-appropriate space where younger children can explore safely and confidently.

A dedicated, age-appropriate space where younger children can explore safely and confidently. Woven play module: An innovative play feature that delivers a unique climbing and exploration experience, adding another layer of adventure to the Play World.

More than just a restaurant, Burning Arrow Spur reflects a family legacy built on genuine relationships and community connection. Over the years, the business has become a trusted gathering place for local families, schools and community groups. Today, Jacques and Frikkie continue to nurture those relationships while creating new opportunities for families to come together.

"Families are looking for places where children are welcomed, parents can relax, and everyday occasions can become moments of connection and joy," said Vuyo Henda, chief marketing officer of Spur Corporation. "The new Burning Arrow Spur has given us the opportunity to create an even more engaging family destination for the Queenswood community, combining great food, meaningful connection and an exciting environment where children can play and families can spend quality time together."

The grand opening was celebrated with a community-focused event that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, children's entertainment and special offers for the opening week. Local families were invited to explore the upgraded restaurant, experience the new Play World and enjoy a variety of family-focused activities.

In addition, Burning Arrow Spur launched neighbourhood activations involving nearby schools, family centres and community groups. These initiatives created opportunities for residents to share their family stories and engage with the brand during this exciting new chapter.

In today's competitive dining environment, family venues are redefining what it means to offer memorable experiences. The new Burning Arrow Spur has been designed as a place where great food, joyful play and meaningful connection come together – creating moments that families will remember long after they leave.

Burning Arrow Spur remains committed to offering an affordable, family-friendly destination rooted in tradition, community and genuine relationships – a true reflection of its legacy and future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.spursteakranches.com/za.



