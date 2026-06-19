Diners help fund coding education for young learners through Panarottis Coding Futures

The initiative channels a R1 donation from every topping sold towards delivering coding and robotics education directly into classrooms. By turning everyday dining moments into micro-donations, Panarottis customers play an active role in expanding access to digital learning tools for young learners.

Panarottis delivers the programme in partnership with iSchoolAfrica, which provides schools with iPads, Apple’s Everyone Can Code curriculum, and comprehensive teacher training. This approach allows coding to be taught within existing classrooms, removing the need for costly computer laboratories while ensuring hands-on, age-appropriate digital learning.

“Our customers are the driving force behind Coding Futures,” says Cornelis Schutte, COO of Panarottis. “Every R1 contribution helps put technology and learning tools into classrooms where children can begin building essential skills early on. As a brand, we use our national restaurant footprint to connect everyday dining with meaningful educational impact.”

The first Coding Futures club launched in February 2026 at Hlakaniphani Primary School in Soweto, introducing learners to basic coding and computational thinking using iPads.

Principal Nengwekhulu of Hlakaniphani Primary School, says the programme has made an immediate difference. “For many of our learners, this was their first interaction with technology of this kind,” she explains. “They are learning how to problem-solve, think logically and create – skills that build confidence far beyond the classroom.”

Through iSchoolAfrica’s delivery model, educators receive training to independently facilitate lessons, ensuring skills transfer and long-term sustainability within each school.

Following the successful Soweto launch, two additional primary schools will introduce coding clubs in June 2026:

Hananani Primary School in Sabi Sand, Mpumalanga



Manamani Primary School in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Both schools will receive iPads, structured coding and robotics lesson plans, and teacher training to support learners aged seven to 12.

The initiative forms part of Panarottis’ purpose of Feeding Connections, extending the brand’s impact beyond food to support education through empowering current and next generations. By connecting customers, schools and partners through a shared cause, Panarottis transforms everyday meals into opportunities for learning.

The iSchoolAfrica Coding and Robotics Club supports learner development through structured, interactive lessons focused on:

coding fundamentals and computational thinking



creativity, collaboration and problem-solving



introductory robotics and digital tools



teacher training and classroom integration.

For more information, visit www.spurfoundation.co.za.



