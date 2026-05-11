South Africa's favourite Italian family restaurant celebrates its 100th restaurant in Empangeni

When a restaurant brand decides where to plant its 100th flag, the choices are endless. For Panarottis, that place is Empangeni, a growing regional town in KwaZulu-Natal with a community spirit and appetite for growth that caught the brand's attention.

Amanda Ncube, store operator | Cornelis Schutte, chief operating officer | Henk Kaap, national operating manager

The landmark opening at Prince Buthelezi Mall marks over three decades of pizza, pasta, and the kind of reliably good nights out that South African families keep coming back for. But beyond the milestone, the Empangeni restaurant signals something bigger: that consumer confidence and community investment are quietly reshaping towns well beyond South Africa's major metros.

"Panarottis has always been about family," says franchise owner Arlo Buckle, who selected Empangeni for its community-oriented values and growth potential. "We wanted to create a space where people can connect, celebrate life's moments, and enjoy great food in a warm, welcoming environment that feels familiar and inviting."

The new restaurant brings approximately 35 jobs to the area, with roles filled almost entirely by local residents aged 20 to 35, many stepping into formal employment for the first time. Staff receive structured training across customer service, food preparation, and kitchen operations, building skills that extend well beyond the restaurant floor. Panarottis also plans to partner with local schools, youth programmes, and community initiatives, including school feeding schemes and family-focused events.

Cornelis Schutte, chief operations officer at Panarottis, said the milestone reflects growth without losing sight of what the brand was built on. "Reaching 100 restaurants is a proud and exciting milestone for Panarottis. While it represents growth for the brand, at its heart, Panarottis remains focused on what matters most: family, quality food, and creating spaces where people truly feel at home."

For Empangeni families, the arrival of Panarottis at Prince Buthelezi Mall means a place that is big on family and big on pizza, a gathering point where the people of a town on the rise can pull up a chair, share a meal, and feel right at home.

For more information visit www.spurfoundation.co.za.



