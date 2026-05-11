South Africa
Lifestyle Food & Wine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRHeineken BeveragesSAMROPrimedia BroadcastingKAPCity Lodge HotelsStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    South Africa's favourite Italian family restaurant celebrates its 100th restaurant in Empangeni

    When a restaurant brand decides where to plant its 100th flag, the choices are endless. For Panarottis, that place is Empangeni, a growing regional town in KwaZulu-Natal with a community spirit and appetite for growth that caught the brand's attention.
    Issued by OnPoint PR
    11 May 2026
    11 May 2026
    Amanda Ncube, store operator | Cornelis Schutte, chief operating officer | Henk Kaap, national operating manager
    Amanda Ncube, store operator | Cornelis Schutte, chief operating officer | Henk Kaap, national operating manager

    The landmark opening at Prince Buthelezi Mall marks over three decades of pizza, pasta, and the kind of reliably good nights out that South African families keep coming back for. But beyond the milestone, the Empangeni restaurant signals something bigger: that consumer confidence and community investment are quietly reshaping towns well beyond South Africa's major metros.

    "Panarottis has always been about family," says franchise owner Arlo Buckle, who selected Empangeni for its community-oriented values and growth potential. "We wanted to create a space where people can connect, celebrate life's moments, and enjoy great food in a warm, welcoming environment that feels familiar and inviting."

    South Africa's favourite Italian family restaurant celebrates its 100th restaurant in Empangeni
    South Africa's favourite Italian family restaurant celebrates its 100th restaurant in Empangeni

    The new restaurant brings approximately 35 jobs to the area, with roles filled almost entirely by local residents aged 20 to 35, many stepping into formal employment for the first time. Staff receive structured training across customer service, food preparation, and kitchen operations, building skills that extend well beyond the restaurant floor. Panarottis also plans to partner with local schools, youth programmes, and community initiatives, including school feeding schemes and family-focused events.

    Cornelis Schutte, chief operations officer at Panarottis, said the milestone reflects growth without losing sight of what the brand was built on. "Reaching 100 restaurants is a proud and exciting milestone for Panarottis. While it represents growth for the brand, at its heart, Panarottis remains focused on what matters most: family, quality food, and creating spaces where people truly feel at home."

    For Empangeni families, the arrival of Panarottis at Prince Buthelezi Mall means a place that is big on family and big on pizza, a gathering point where the people of a town on the rise can pull up a chair, share a meal, and feel right at home.

    For more information visit www.spurfoundation.co.za.

    Share this article
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz