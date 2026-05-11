Inclusive Lens Awards returns to Fame Week Africa 2026

Fame Week Africa has announced the return of the Inclusive Lens Awards, an initiative recognising and elevating diverse voices shaping the future of film and television.

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The Inclusive Lens Awards celebrate creators, storytellers and industry changemakers who challenge traditional boundaries and bring authentic, inclusive narratives to screen.

At a time when representation is critical to shaping perception and driving cultural impact, the awards spotlight work that reflects the full breadth and complexity of human experience.

“The Inclusive Lens Awards recognise the creators and changemakers who are not only telling these stories, but reshaping the industry in the process. Africa has a powerful role to play in this global shift, and these awards are about ensuring those voices are seen, heard and valued,” says Martin Hiller, portfolio director at Fame Week Africa.

The awards are proudly powered by EarCandy, an African content localisation provider connecting global audiences to African stories in over 30 mother tongue languages across the continent.

With a deep understanding of both local and global markets, EarCandy plays a critical role in bridging African content with international platforms, while also making global content accessible and relevant to African viewers. Premium international creators, broadcasters, streaming platforms and distributors rely on their expertise to deliver culturally resonant content at scale.

“EarCandy is proud to support the Inclusive Lens Awards at this year’s Fame Week Africa. We are passionate about championing authentic African stories, uplifting underrepresented voices and driving meaningful change across the industry. Through the power of storytelling, we celebrate diverse experiences and ensure they are recognised, respected and embraced on the global stage,” says Louise Callcott-Stevens, CEO of EarCandy.

“Our dedication to authentic, diverse and inclusive content has earned us this market leadership and aligns us deeply with the Inclusive Lens Awards. As proud sponsors, we support a movement that champions communities, projects and individuals creating real impact on and off screen. We are honoured to support Fame Week Africa, the go-to event for African creatives, particularly the Inclusive Lens Awards, because it uplifts voices often underrepresented and brings important stories to light. At EarCandy, we believe in the power of storytelling to create real change by recognising and celebrating the unique experiences of African individuals and communities. Through our work, we strive to ensure these voices receive the recognition and respect they deserve on a global stage,” she adds.

Call for entries

Submissions for the Inclusive Lens Awards 2026 are now open. Creators, producers and industry professionals are invited to submit their work and be part of a movement shaping a more inclusive global screen industry.

Key dates:

Submissions deadline: Friday, 13 July 2026

Finalists announced: Monday, 31 August 2026

Awards ceremony: Thursday, 29 October 2026

The awards recognise excellence across key categories that highlight meaningful representation:

Best LGBTQ+ Representation (Film and Series, scripted and unscripted)

Best Disability Representation (Film and Series, scripted and unscripted)

Best DEI Representation in Kids Programming (Pre-school and Older Kids)

Unseen Impact Award, honouring behind-the-scenes changemakers advancing diversity, equity and inclusion.

Enter here.