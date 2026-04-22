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    Fame Week Africa 2026 opens registration

    Registration is now open for Fame Week Africa 2026, the continent’s leading platform for the creative and cultural industries, taking place from 28 October to 1 November 2026.
    Issued by The Publicity Workshop
    22 Apr 2026
    22 Apr 2026
    Fame Week Africa 2026 opens registration

    Hosted by the City of Cape Town, Fame Week Africa is a truly continental and global marketplace - bringing together industry leaders, creatives, and decision-makers from across Africa and around the world. From Lagos to Nairobi, Johannesburg to Paris and beyond, the event serves as a gateway into Africa’s rapidly growing creative economy, connecting international studios, platforms, buyers, and investors with the continent’s talent, stories, and opportunities.

    Building on the momentum of a transformative 2025 edition, which underscored the industry’s shift toward scalable business models and global competitiveness, Fame Week Africa 2026 continues to position Africa at the forefront of the global creative economy.

    “Fame Week Africa has become a critical meeting point for the global creative industry to engage with Africa’s content, talent, and opportunities,” says Martin Hiller, portfolio director of Fame Week Africa. “This is where connections are made, partnerships are formed, and African stories are positioned for international audiences. In 2026, we are doubling down on our role as a marketplace that drives real business outcomes across the creative economy.”

    As host city, the City of Cape Town continues to play a key role in supporting the growth of Africa’s creative industries.

    “Cape Town is proud to host Fame Week Africa, a platform that showcases the city and the continent as a hub for creativity, innovation, and investment,” says a JP Smith, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security. “The City of Cape Town’s support for Fame Week Africa forms part of our broader strategy to back initiatives that celebrate creatives, stimulate the economy, and create job opportunities for our residents, while also spotlighting African talent and storytelling.”

    Fame Week Africa 2026 opens registration

    A strategic platform for growth

    Fame Week Africa aligns creators, commissioners, and distributors to move bold stories from development to global audiences. The programme features four flagship events:

    • MIP Africa: Africa’s premier B2B market for film, television, and digital content distribution and co-production
    • Muziki Africa: A dynamic gathering for the music industry
    • African Fashion Forum:Connecting fashion with film, television, and music
    • Fame Shorts Film Festival: Showcasing bold storytelling from emerging and established filmmakers

    Fame Week Africa 2026 opens registration

    Destination focus: France

    Fame Week Africa 2026 will spotlight France as its Destination Focus, strengthening cultural and commercial ties between Africa and one of the world’s most influential creative markets. The initiative creates a dedicated platform for French producers, distributors, institutions, and investors to engage directly with African partners—unlocking co-production opportunities, funding pathways, and international distribution.

    “France is honoured to be the Destination Focus of Fame Week Africa 2026. This recognition reflects a shared commitment to strengthening ties between African and French creative industries. By supporting co-production, professional exchange, and access to international markets, Fame Week Africa offers a framework for building enduring partnerships and ensuring wider circulation of creative works between Africa and Europe.” says David Martinon, Ambassador of France to South Africa.

    Fame Week Africa 2026 opens registration

    Why pre-register

    Pre-registration offers industry professionals a strategic advantage, including early access to programme announcements, the curated matchmaking platform, and the ability to schedule meetings in advance.

    With dedicated content streams across Film & TV, Animation, Music, and Fashion, attendees will gain insights from global experts while connecting with key players across the value chain.

    At its core, Fame Week Africa is built on a defining truth: Africa’s stories are untold, its creative force unstoppable, and its moment is now.

    Register now

    Secure your place:
    https://register.fameweekafrica.com/register

    More information:
    https://www.fameweekafrica.com

    Media enquiries:
    az.oc.ycnegawpt@ennoiD

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