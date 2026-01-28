Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Banking the future of African mining: Why partnerships matter more than ever
Held from 9 to 12 February at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Mining Indaba brings together more than 10,500 delegates, including global investors, mining executives, multilateral institutions and 58 government ministries. Its 2026 theme, Stronger Together: Progress Through Partnerships aligns closely with Access Bank’s own approach to unlocking Africa’s mining potential through collaboration.
“Mining is a strategic sector for Access Bank and a critical driver of Africa’s economic growth,” said Peter Ford, head of the Mining Sector at Access Bank. “By combining local expertise in our subsidiary markets with the strength of our pan-African footprint, we are able to support mining companies with financing solutions that enable growth, infrastructure development and sustainable value creation.”
Access Bank will also showcase its new Rehabilitation Finance offering, designed to help mining companies meet environmental, social and governance obligations while ensuring long-term operational resilience.
Throughout the event, Access Bank executives from across the continent will participate in engagements with investors, mining houses and government leaders. The Bank will also feature in thought leadership conversations focused on mining finance, cross-border trade and ESG-driven investment.
“Mining Indaba is where global capital, African opportunity and strategic partnerships meet,” said Ford. “Access Bank is proud to play a role in shaping the future of African mining finance.”
- Banking the future of African mining: Why partnerships matter more than ever28 Jan 15:16
- This Christmas, 12,000 children need more than gifts – They need to be ready for Grade 125 Nov 15:23
- ProfitShare Partners calls for funding that supports SME mental health and stability07 Nov 13:23
- Dis-Chem World of Beauty returns to Canal Walk on 29 October 202528 Oct 09:46
- Access Bank CEO Sandile Shabalala champions CEO–corporate affairs alignment at JSE Symposium15 Oct 16:17