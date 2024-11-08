Trending
Show more
Advertise your job vacancies
Only 2 days left to apply: Regenesys and Access Bank’s Womenpreneur Pitch & Match closes 10 August
African women entrepreneurs have just two days left to apply for the 2025 Womenpreneur Pitch & Match, taking place on 21 August 2025 at the Regenesys Sandton Campus.
Hosted by Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship and Access Bank South Africa, the event offers selected women-led businesses from across Africa the opportunity to pitch live to investors and unlock growth funding, mentorship, and investor-readiness support.
Ten finalists will be chosen based on innovation, growth potential, and social impact.
Event highlights:
- Live pitching to top funders and investors
- Keynotes by leading government and business leaders
- High-impact networking opportunities
Theme: Where Africa’s boldest women-led businesses meet investment.
The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.
- Only 2 days left to apply: Regenesys and Access Bank’s Womenpreneur Pitch & Match closes 10 August08 Aug 10:58
- Culture Summit Africa 2025 to spotlight the people behind Africa’s culture-led companies29 Jul 16:38
- Regenesys and Access Bank launch 2025 Womenpreneur Pitch & Match23 Jul 16:25
- ProfitShare Partners calls for measurable impact standards in fintech AI16 Jul 13:46
- World Champions Coello and Tapia to Ignite Joburg at 360 Padel Invitational26 Jun 11:53
Related
Regenesys opens new School of Education with flagship B.Ed FET degree 31 Jul 2025 Risa and Regenesys academic partnership ushers in a new era for South African retail 24 Jun 2025 Nigeria's banking brands dominate 26 May 2025 Africa's digital future: Mastercard's $1.5tn vision for growth 26 Mar 2025 Access Bank enters agreement to acquire 100% stake In South Africa based Bidvest Bank 17 Dec 2024 Access Bank launches ‘Power of 100 Africa’ to celebrate trailblazing women across the continent 8 Nov 2024