South Africa
Entrepreneurship Community
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedThe Publicity WorkshopTishala CommunicationsOak VenturesEdge GrowthNSBC.AfricaBullion PR & CommunicationOnPoint PRSME South AfricaFalse Bay CollegeOld Mutual SMEgoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Only 2 days left to apply: Regenesys and Access Bank’s Womenpreneur Pitch & Match closes 10 August

    African women entrepreneurs have just two days left to apply for the 2025 Womenpreneur Pitch & Match, taking place on 21 August 2025 at the Regenesys Sandton Campus.
    Issued by The Publicity Workshop
    8 Aug 2025
    8 Aug 2025
    Only 2 days left to apply: Regenesys and Access Bank&#x2019;s Womenpreneur Pitch & Match closes 10 August

    Hosted by Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship and Access Bank South Africa, the event offers selected women-led businesses from across Africa the opportunity to pitch live to investors and unlock growth funding, mentorship, and investor-readiness support.

    Ten finalists will be chosen based on innovation, growth potential, and social impact.

  • Application deadline: Sunday, 10 August 2025.
  • Apply now at https://rse.regenesys.net.

    Event highlights:

    • Live pitching to top funders and investors
    • Keynotes by leading government and business leaders
    • High-impact networking opportunities

    Theme: Where Africa’s boldest women-led businesses meet investment.

    • Read more: Regenesys, Access Bank
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Publicity Workshop
    The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz