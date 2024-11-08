Only 2 days left to apply: Regenesys and Access Bank’s Womenpreneur Pitch & Match closes 10 August

African women entrepreneurs have just two days left to apply for the 2025 Womenpreneur Pitch & Match, taking place on 21 August 2025 at the Regenesys Sandton Campus.

Hosted by Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship and Access Bank South Africa, the event offers selected women-led businesses from across Africa the opportunity to pitch live to investors and unlock growth funding, mentorship, and investor-readiness support.

Ten finalists will be chosen based on innovation, growth potential, and social impact.

Application deadline: Sunday, 10 August 2025.

