Access Bank named “Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs in Africa” at 2025 Global SME Finance Awards

“This recognition builds on the idea that when you back women entrepreneurs with the right finance, networks, and practical support, growth follows,” said Sandile Shabalala, chief executive officer of Access Bank South Africa. “Across our markets, we are focused on accessible funding pathways and hands-on programs that help women move from concept to commercial traction. We are honoured by the award and we see it as a mandate to do even more.”

The Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs category recognises institutions that demonstrate material, measurable support for women owned SMEs. The category was launched in 2018 under IFC’s Banking on Women initiative and continues to highlight practical models that improve access to finance and capability for women-led businesses.

In South Africa, Access Bank’s women-focused efforts include Access Bank for Women, a suite that combines banking solutions with mentoring and business resources, and the Womenpreneur Pitch & Match initiative with Regenesys, introduced in 2025 to expand exposure to investors, mentors, and market opportunities for women-led ventures.

The Global SME Finance Forum 2025 took place in Johannesburg from 15 to 17 September 2025, convening public- and private-sector leaders to spotlight SME finance innovation.

"Every success story begins with someone believing. We dedicate this award to the women who are building resilient, opportunity-creating businesses across Africa. Our role is to keep removing friction through relevant products, fair pricing, and strong partnerships, so their ambitions can compound,” said Shabalala.

VISUAL ASSETS: Global SME Finance Awards 2025 | Flickr

About Access Bank PLC

Access Bank PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Holdings PLC, is a leading full-service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 700 branches and service outlets spanning 3 continents, 24 countries and over 60 million customers. The Bank employs over 28,000 people in its operations in Africa and Europe, with representative offices in China, Lebanon, India, and the UAE.

Access Bank’s parent company, Access Holdings PLC, has been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1998. The Bank is a diversified financial institution which combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise, proven risk management and capital management capabilities. The Bank services its various markets through three key business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. The Bank has enjoyed what is arguably Africa’s most successful banking growth trajectory in the last 18 years, becoming one of the continent’s largest retail banks.

As part of its continued growth strategy, Access Bank is focused on mainstreaming sustainable business practices into its operations. The Bank strives to deliver sustainable economic growth that is profitable, environmentally responsible, and socially relevant, helping customers to access more and achieve their dreams.



