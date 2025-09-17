Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2025 agenda unveiled: Her Power. Africa’s Future

The countdown begins! The highly anticipated Standard Bank Top Women™ Conference 2025 has officially unveiled the first draft of its agenda, promising two power-packed days of transformative case studies, groundbreaking collaboration, and actionable innovation on 22 to 23 September 2025 at the Ballroom, Sandton Convention Centre.

Now in its 10th year, this premier event hosted by Topco Media in partnership with Standard Bank South Africa is set to convene over 1,000 influential leaders, including c-suite executives, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from across the continent, united under the bold theme: Her Power. Africa’s Future.

This year’s theme underscores the critical role of women in driving Africa’s economic resurgence and shaping its future across sectors. But 2025 isn’t just about networking, it’s about meaningful change.

What’s new and unmissable in 2025?

Practical outcomes, not just inspiration This year's agenda is designed to move the needle. From sector-specific transformation sessions to tactical business growth strategies, the conference offers delegates real tools to drive measurable change.

PitchPower Networking – powered by CCBSA The spotlight is on PitchPower Networking – a high-energy, rapid-fire pitching platform giving women entrepreneurs just two minutes to present their ideas to potential investors, collaborators, and corporate buyers. It’s speed networking meets business matchmaking.

Business Matchmaking®In 2025, connections go beyond chance encounters. Business Matchmaking® offers a dedicated, concierge-led networking hub powered by the exclusive Espresso Meet Up platform to link delegates, exhibitors, and visitors with the right people, sparking partnerships and unlocking new business opportunities.

A powerful line-up of visionary women leaders will take the stage to deliver Ministerial Keynote Addresses and Top Women Power Talks, bringing together trailblazers from government, business, and civil society to inspire transformation and progress across South Africa and beyond.

This year’s distinguished speakers include:



Hon. Sindisiwe Chikunga – minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities



Hon. Lebogang Maile – Gauteng Province MEC for Finance and Economic Development



Simone Cooper – head, Business and Commercial Banking South Africa, Standard Bank Group



Rachel Kolisi – co-founder, Kolisi Foundation



Disa Mpande – CFO, merSETA



Shiphra Chisha director of Programmes, The Graça Machel Trust



Jackie Motsepe – COO, KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority



Dr Sarah Babb – co-founder and managing director, Stimm



Cláudia Conceição – regional director: Southern Africa, International Finance Corporation (IFC) This high-impact programme will amplify voices of leadership and innovation, showcasing the women shaping South Africa’s economic, social, and cultural landscape. Their insights will highlight strategies for driving inclusive growth, advancing gender equity, and unlocking opportunities for future generations. The event promises to be a catalyst for change, inspiration, and action, shining a spotlight on the exceptional leadership of women at the forefront of transformation. View the full conference agenda here. Building legacy through partnerships – the programme reflects the vision and collaboration of leading organisations: Platinum partner: Standard Bank



Gold partner: merSETA



Host Province partner: Gauteng Tourism Authority



Silver partners hosting sessions focused on scaling women-owned businesses: Vodacom, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, Merchants, KFC South Africa, Guerbet South Africa and Telkom.



Bronze partners hosting thought provoking SheLeads Dialogues and Top Women Power Talks: Enel Green Power, Barloworld Limited, Bridging & Associates, South African Airways, Sibanye-Stillwater, ENSafrica



PitchPower partner: Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA)



Strategic partners: GGA, BPESA, ABP, Primedia out of Home, The Joburg Reporter and Mail & Guardian



Lifestyle partners: L’Oréal, Nespresso, Procter & Gamble, Mr Price Sport, Edgars Beauty, DHL, White Glo, The Melanin House, Move Africa, Biscoff, Cape Island



Travel partner: Ellipse Executive Apartments “This year’s Standard Bank Top Women Conference brings together an incredible line-up of trailblazers and bold content that will ignite real change. With the support of our partners, we’re proud to create a platform that celebrates women leaders shaping South Africa’s future.” – Claire Garrett, head of Conferencing, Topco Media Event details

Dates: 22 to 23 September 2025



Venue: Sandton Convention Centre Ballroom, Johannesburg

