    Public Sector Leaders Summit 2025: Building a thriving and inclusive economy

    Connecting the public sector, private sector and industry thought leaders to empower leadership and shape a more resilient, inclusive future for South Africa.
    Issued by Topco Media
    14 Oct 2025
    14 Oct 2025
    Public Sector Leaders Summit 2025: Building a thriving and inclusive economy

    Topco Media is proud to announce the inaugural Public Sector Leaders Summit 2025, taking place from 11-12 November at the Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre, Fourways, Johannesburg. This two-day summit serves as South Africa’s premier platform for collaboration between public and private sector leaders who continue to invest in the nation’s growth and prosperity. Beyond celebrating milestones, the Public Sector Leaders platform serves as a catalyst for building future-focused partnerships, mobilising investments and shaping strategies that will drive South Africa’s growth, resilience and sustainable progress. The event will bring together influential decision-makers, policymakers, and industry thought leaders to engage in discussions that drive progress across key sectors.

    Over two days, delegates can expect meaningful opportunities for networking, partnerships and knowledge sharing, as well as interactive showcase counters and dynamic discussions that are shaping South Africa’s socio-economic landscape, with topics ranging from Unlocking Capital & Catalysing Growth in Affordable Housing to The Future of State-Owned Enterprises: Governance, Accountability and Partnership Models.

    Some of the industry experts you can expect to take the PSL Summit 2025 stage include:

    Ms Phelokazi Ntanjana, deputy director-general - Gauteng Provincial Government
    Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA)
    Bontle Lerumo, CEO - Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA)
    Prof. Nicholas Crisp - Medical doctor, public health specialist and honorary professor in Public Health Medicine at the University of Pretoria.

    Backed by more than 20 years of specialising in business-to-business content and events, Topco Media has fostered a culture of excellence while driving growth and transformation with our strategic partners.

    Some of the key partnerships you can expect at the PSL Summit:

    Bronze Partners - National Housing Finance Corporation
    Showcase Counter Partners: - Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership, Boxfusion, iFix Business Solutions, Milpark Education, Dataal Africa (Pty) Limited

    View the full event factsheet here

    Here’s to future collaborations and contributing to the growth and prosperity of South Africa!
    Register your interest to attend as a Delegate, or explore Partnership opportunities here.

    For any queries, send an email to: az.oc.sredaelrotcescilbup@gnitekram or Emlyn Dunn, national project manager at: az.oc.ocpot@nnud.nylme

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
