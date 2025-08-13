South Africa’s Best Managed Companies revealed in Landmark 15th edition

The 15th edition of Top500: South Africa’s Best Managed Companies is due to be released in the final quarter of 2025. This prestigious annual B2B publication features companies that are top of their game, and sector, presenting an opportunity for businesses to tell their success stories, and increase their exposure among peers, competitors and potential business partners.

How do you define a top company? For our purposes, using criteria developed by UCT’s Development Policy Research Unit, we look at whether a business is large, growing, productive, empowered, engaged and quality driven.

Through our dedicated research team, for a decade and a half, we have documented the excellence evident in South African businesses across a hundred sectors with the top five weighted and ranked – hence the magazine’s title.

This year, in its quest to uncover South Africa’s Top 500 Best Managed Companies, Topco Media’s research department has uncovered some interesting facts about the South African economy:

Real estate holdings and development

The real estate holdings and development sector in South Africa showed resilience during the last financial year, with varied performance across segments. Companies focusing on high-demand areas like logistics, mixed-use residential developments, and green buildings achieved notable success through strategic planning and innovation. Despite challenges from rising interest rates, higher construction costs, and pressures on commercial office space, well-capitalised and agile firms delivered solid returns and sustainable growth. Leading B-BBEE-compliant companies such as Redefine Properties, Growthpoint Properties Limited, SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd, Attacq Limited , and Vukile Property Fund also actively promote gender empowerment and contribute meaningfully to their CSI initiatives.

Water

South Africa’s water sector showed progress this year with improved governance, faster licensing, and major infrastructure investments like the Lesotho Highlands Phase 2. Monitoring systems (Blue/Green Drop) resumed, and over R23bn was secured for key projects. Several water utilities, including Rand Water, Magalies Water, and Vaal Central Water , reported increased revenues and stronger financial performance. All five major South African water utilities Rand Water, uMngeni-uThukela Water, Johannesburg Water SOC Limited, Vaal Central Water, and Magalies Water actively support community development and environmental sustainability. They run programs for water conservation education, infrastructure improvements in underserved areas, and skills development. While some face challenges like infrastructure maintenance, overall, these utilities show strong commitment to ESG goals and improving water access.

Investment services

Over the last financial year, JSE Limited, Sasfin Holdings, Vunani Limited, PSG Financial Services, and Purple Group Ltd delivered solid revenue growth and strong financial results. They also advanced gender empowerment by increasing female representation in leadership and launching impactful diversity initiatives. For example, Sasfin expanded its asset base, Vunani improved profitability despite market challenges, PSG strengthened its investment portfolio, Purple Group enhanced its digital wealth management offerings, and JSE Limited made strides in promoting inclusive governance. This combination of financial success and commitment to inclusion highlights their leadership in South Africa’s financial services sector.

Mining in general: Overview

The South African mining sector is currently experiencing mixed performance. While some commodities and companies show resilience, many face significant challenges.

Several major mining companies posted sharp revenue declines or losses in 2024:

Anglo American Platinum: Profits down 40% due to weaker metal prices and flooding disruptions



African Rainbow Minerals: 43% drop in earnings; platinum segment swung to a loss, coal fell 75%



Merafe Resources: 10% revenue decline and 17% production drop from weak demand and smelter shutdown



South32: Pressured by low coal prices and logistics issues



Thungela Resources: Net income down 29%, though export production rose 11%.



Coal of Africa/MC Mining: Revenue down 18%



Sasol Mining: Revenue decreased 10%, impacted by lower oil prices and demand

While the South African mining sector faces headwinds, certain commodities and companies are navigating these challenges effectively. Investors may find opportunities in resilient sectors like manganese, coal, and copper, especially those companies investing in renewable energy and technological advancements. However, it's crucial to remain cautious of the broader systemic issues that could impact long-term stability.

