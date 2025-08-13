Afda expands to Tshwane with new campus and welcomes new deans across the country

Afda is thrilled to announce the opening of its fifth campus in Hatfield, Tshwane in 2026, building on its established campuses in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Gqeberha.

Founded in 1994 by Garth Holmes, Bata Passchier, and Deon Opperman, Afda launched with a single cohort of six students and has since grown into a multi award winning private higher education institution with more than 2,700 students, over 7,500 alumni, and more than 180 full time staff as of 2025.

The Afda Hatfield campus is the next milestone in Afda’s mission to nurture creative and cultural entrepreneurship across South Africa. This expansion provides increased access to Afda’s accredited qualifications, spanning Higher Certificates, Undergraduate Degrees, and Postgraduate Programmes which are all fully recognised by the CHE, DHET, and SAQA, and supported by membership in CILECT, enabling global academic collaborations.

Leadership appointments across campuses reaffirm Afda’s commitment to excellence:

Jane Anne Raath, newly appointed dean, Johannesburg



Tebogo Motaung, newly appointed vice dean, Johannesburg



Temara Prem, dean, Durban



Simon Pienaar, dean, Gqeberha



Leopold Senekal, dean, Cape Town

These leaders bring a combined wealth of experience and vision to their roles, guiding Afda’s trajectory into a new era rooted in innovation, industry engagement, and strategic growth.

“The opening of our Afda Hatfield, Tshwane campus marks a significant moment in Afda’s journey to broaden access to world-class creative education in South Africa. As we continue to grow, our priority remains clear, to develop future-focused, industry-ready graduates who will shape and lead the creative economy. I’m incredibly proud of the leadership stepping into key roles across our campuses. Their dedication and insight are essential as we usher in this exciting new chapter.” says Diaan Lawrenson, CEO, Afda.

Diaan adds: "The global economy is evolving at lightning speed, driven by AI, digital platforms, and sustainable innovation. At Afda, we don’t just teach students how to adapt but equip them to lead. Our graduates will thrive in industries that don’t yet exist."

Applications and registration are open for 2026. Our next Afda Open Day is on 4 October 2025 on all our campuses, including Afda Hatfield.



