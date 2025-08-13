Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Student Recruitment Officer Hatfield
- Activation Representative Centurion
- Motion Picture Programme Coordinator and Snr. Lecturer Johannesburg
- Academic Manager Pretoria
- Screen Writing Lecturer Durban
- Supervisor Gqeberha, Port Elizabeth
- Lecturer: IT Midrand
- Motion Picture Programme Coordinator and Snr. Lecturer Port Elizabeth
- Graphic Design/Animation Lecturer Durban
- Lecturer and Module Coordinator Pretoria
Afda expands to Tshwane with new campus and welcomes new deans across the country
Founded in 1994 by Garth Holmes, Bata Passchier, and Deon Opperman, Afda launched with a single cohort of six students and has since grown into a multi award winning private higher education institution with more than 2,700 students, over 7,500 alumni, and more than 180 full time staff as of 2025.
The Afda Hatfield campus is the next milestone in Afda’s mission to nurture creative and cultural entrepreneurship across South Africa. This expansion provides increased access to Afda’s accredited qualifications, spanning Higher Certificates, Undergraduate Degrees, and Postgraduate Programmes which are all fully recognised by the CHE, DHET, and SAQA, and supported by membership in CILECT, enabling global academic collaborations.
Leadership appointments across campuses reaffirm Afda’s commitment to excellence:
- Jane Anne Raath, newly appointed dean, Johannesburg
- Tebogo Motaung, newly appointed vice dean, Johannesburg
- Temara Prem, dean, Durban
- Simon Pienaar, dean, Gqeberha
- Leopold Senekal, dean, Cape Town
These leaders bring a combined wealth of experience and vision to their roles, guiding Afda’s trajectory into a new era rooted in innovation, industry engagement, and strategic growth.
“The opening of our Afda Hatfield, Tshwane campus marks a significant moment in Afda’s journey to broaden access to world-class creative education in South Africa. As we continue to grow, our priority remains clear, to develop future-focused, industry-ready graduates who will shape and lead the creative economy. I’m incredibly proud of the leadership stepping into key roles across our campuses. Their dedication and insight are essential as we usher in this exciting new chapter.” says Diaan Lawrenson, CEO, Afda.
Diaan adds: "The global economy is evolving at lightning speed, driven by AI, digital platforms, and sustainable innovation. At Afda, we don’t just teach students how to adapt but equip them to lead. Our graduates will thrive in industries that don’t yet exist."
Applications and registration are open for 2026. Our next Afda Open Day is on 4 October 2025 on all our campuses, including Afda Hatfield.
About Earle HolmesPR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
- Afda expands to Tshwane with new campus and welcomes new deans across the country13 Aug 10:06
- Afda students and alumni secure 5 wins at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards23 Jul 13:28
- Afda MFA feature film wins big at Uganda Film Festival 202511 Jul 12:29
- The Afda Experimental Festival 2025 goes live!03 Jul 13:17
- Afda talent shines bright in 2025 Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards nominations17 Jun 11:40
Related
Afda students and alumni secure 5 wins at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards 23 Jul 2025 The Afda Experimental Festival 2025 goes live! 3 Jul 2025 Afda Experimental Festival 2025: Showcasing African creative talent 5 Jun 2025 Tebogo Motaung wins Leader in Innovation of the Year Award 2024 for Afda 14 Feb 2025 Afda lecturer Gerard Rudolf wins Ingrid Jonker L'Art Poétique Prize 24 Jan 2025 Afda 2024 Graduation films selected to travel globally 20 Jan 2025