UP’s Monet-inspired picture-perfect pond

In a secluded corner of the University of Pretoria (UP) Hatfield Campus lies a gem that brought the paintings by Claude Monet – the French Impressionist known for his dreamlike depictions of light and nature – to life, literally. The campus’s lily pond, which was built in 1960, has since been a place of tranquillity and a source of inspiration for budding painters and sketch artists.

A water lily variety in the pond, with the bridge in the background

However, the history behind this pond runs far deeper than a mere quiet space (even though the pond is literally a dedicated quiet zone). An interview with Jason Sampson, head: Botanical Gardens at the Manie van der Schijff Botanical Garden, provided the following insights into the history of the pond.

‘It’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission’

"Legend has it that renowned botanist, Prof Hermanus (Manie) van der Schijff, who built the pond and after whom UP’s Manie van der Schijff Botanical Garden on the Hatfield Campus is named, took a somewhat unorthodox approach to creating the lily pond. After approaching the UP Rectorate with a proposal to build a pond outside of his office and being denied permission every time, Prof van der Schijff took matters into his own hands.

"Plans were drawn up to construct a square pond that could hold several species of water lilies, and eager students dug up an area large enough in which to construct the pond during the December recess of 1960, however, it was never constructed in a square shape, deviating from the formal plans,” Jason Sampson states. Thus, the lily pond is almost 65 years old.

Sampson continues to explain that “the pond’s appearance was inspired by Claude Monet’s famous series of lily pond paintings featuring a Japanese bridge and a variety of hybrid lilies with pink, yellow, and white flowers. Up to 30 species of water lilies were cultivated for Monet, and the pond currently holds an estimated 13 of those varieties, four of which were confirmed as featuring in Monet’s paintings. Another species of waterlily is housed in the pond that was thought to be extinct in the late 1900s, until one specimen was rediscovered in a remote pond overseas.

"However, these aren’t the only special species of water lily to have been housed in the pond. The original square design was also created with the purpose of housing the giant water lily, Victoria amazonica. However, being suited to more tropical climates, these giants never reached adulthood and were thus removed from the pond. What makes the Victoria amazonica so impressive is the sheer size of the lily pads, reaching up to three metres when fully grown, and are strong enough to support the weight of a child.”

However, after approximately 50 years of existence, the pond was in dire need of repairs, leading to extensive renovations being done. It started to crack, and with no established ecosystem or water pump in place, algae started to grow unchecked, and it no longer held much water.

One of the water lily varieties in the pond One of the specially cultivated water lily varieties in the pond

Bringing the pond back to life

In 2011, full renovation of the pond commenced. “The bridge over the pond was replaced with a more sleek and aesthetically pleasing version,” Sampson said. “The new and improved pond was to have a water pump and established ecosystem, thus leading to the pond being rebuilt using a wetland ecosystem-based design. The new pond was lined with 1.5mm thick rubber lining, which is as close to no leakages as you can get.”

Sampson explained that the novelty of this lining also lies in its simple repair. “If a leak does occur, all one needs is a bicycle repair kit to repair the leak.”

The lilies in the pond are currently all planted in their own individual planter boxes to prevent any one species of lily from taking over the entire pond, and an established ecosystem has sprung up in and around the pond. The pond itself contains tilapia and Rocky Mountain minnows, provides a habitat for two species of toad, and is home to the African clawed frog, more commonly known as the platanna.

During 2021, a large-scale cleanup of the pond was initiated, which included the repotting of the water lilies housed in the pond, and the bridge over the pond was repainted in 2025. Annual maintenance of the pond takes place every spring.

Why the pond matters

“While it is a well-known fact that UP has two museums on its Hatfield Campus, one could argue that the lily pond also serves as a living museum that recreates and preserves a similar scene to the one that Monet drew inspiration from and is thus a living artwork. It is also an oasis for wildlife that would otherwise not have a habitat in the concrete jungle that is the city in which UP is located,” Sampson said.

Thus, by serving as a quiet zone where visitors can unwind their minds, the pond’s existence links to SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being (by facilitating well-being for its visitors), SDG 14 – Life Below Water (by providing shelter to the aquatic African Clawed Frog, the tilapia, and the minnows that it houses), and SDG 15 – Life on Land (by providing a habitat for the two toad species that live near the pond).

“It creates a sustainable green space in the heart of the city and provides a space for agricultural conservation,” Sampson concluded.



