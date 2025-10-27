South African women in STEM celebrated at the 2025 L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science Awards

Eight of South Africa’s brightest scientific minds were celebrated at the 2025 L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science Awards. They were recognised for their groundbreaking research in cancer care and infectious diseases, clean water, sustainable energy, and environmental conservation.

Image credit: DSTI

“Our responsibility is to transform the raw potential of many young women from rural areas into productive capacity in the STEM profession.

“We need to empower African women in STEM, ensuring their inclusion drives equitable growth and scientific excellence,” said the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina.

Serge Sacre, CEO of L’Oréal South Africa, emphasised that investing in women in STEM is not only an act of fairness but a strategic imperative for South Africa’s future.

“When women scientists are empowered, their innovations ripple through communities, economies, and ecosystems.

“These awards not only honour their achievements but ensure their voices and research continue to inspire long after the spotlight moves on,” he said.

The head of the science unit at the Unesco Regional Office for Southern Africa, Martiale Zebaze Kana, underscored the importance of inclusivity in science, noting the transformative impact of women’s participation.

“Science needs women, their perspectives, innovations, and leadership.

“They are proof that when women are given the opportunity to thrive in science, they change not only their fields of research but the future of our societies,” he said.

The 2025 L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science winners are: