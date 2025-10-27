Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Senior DevOps Engineer Dbn, Jhb, CT
South African women in STEM celebrated at the 2025 L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science Awards
“Our responsibility is to transform the raw potential of many young women from rural areas into productive capacity in the STEM profession.
“We need to empower African women in STEM, ensuring their inclusion drives equitable growth and scientific excellence,” said the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina.
Serge Sacre, CEO of L’Oréal South Africa, emphasised that investing in women in STEM is not only an act of fairness but a strategic imperative for South Africa’s future.
“When women scientists are empowered, their innovations ripple through communities, economies, and ecosystems.
“These awards not only honour their achievements but ensure their voices and research continue to inspire long after the spotlight moves on,” he said.
The head of the science unit at the Unesco Regional Office for Southern Africa, Martiale Zebaze Kana, underscored the importance of inclusivity in science, noting the transformative impact of women’s participation.
“Science needs women, their perspectives, innovations, and leadership.
“They are proof that when women are given the opportunity to thrive in science, they change not only their fields of research but the future of our societies,” he said.
The 2025 L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science winners are:
- Samantha Loggenberg, University of Pretoria, doctoral: Investigating South African medicinal plants to discover new anti-metastatic compounds for treating triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive and deadly cancer types. Her work promises innovative, affordable therapies for women across South Africa.
- Veronique De Jager, University of Cape Town, doctoral: Uncovering immune responses to central nervous system tuberculosis (CNS-TB), the deadliest form of TB, to develop new treatments and diagnostic markers to save lives.
- Babalwa Yekelo, University of Cape Town, doctoral: Studying the anticancer properties of the traditional medicinal plant Dodonaea viscosa var. angustifolia (DVE), used by Rastafarian healers, aiming to develop new therapies for HIV-associated lymphoma.
- Dr Nonhlakanipho Sangweni, South African Medical Research Council, postdoctoral: Exploring molecular hydrogen as a safe, effective therapy to protect cancer patients’ hearts from damage caused by chemotherapy.
- Dr Bambesiwe May, Stellenbosch University, postdoctoral: Developing sustainable frameworks for managing mining waste (tailings) that reduce environmental risks while recovering valuable resources like gold and manganese.
- Dr Riona Indhur, Durban University of Technology, postdoctoral: Testing innovative magnetic powders and photocatalytic systems to remove and break down microplastics from drinking water and wastewater, achieving removal rates as high as 96%.
- Keletso Monareng, University of Limpopo, doctoral:Using machine learning to accelerate the discovery of sodium-ion battery materials as a cheaper, greener alternative to lithium-ion batteries, advancing Africa’s renewable energy future.
- Rune van der Merwe, University of the Free State, doctoral: Investigating how large herbivores survive in shrinking reserves and ecosystems, providing insights to enhance wildlife conservation strategies across South Africa.