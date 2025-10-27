Record number of people take to the streets in support of those affected by cancer

Around 20,000 people took to the streets of George, Gqeberha, East London and virtually in the annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa.

A record number of participants entered the charity event - now in its 27th year. The Big Walk for Cancer has grown to be the biggest of its kind in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route, and one of the most popular charity events in the country, according to Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

“Standing on the podium at the start on Saturday morning, was both humbling and incredibly exciting,” he said.

There were around 16,000 entrants in Gqeberha, nearly a thousand in George, over 1,300 in East London and more than 2,500 virtual walkers.

“As a media professional, it was very exciting to experience because the growth of this event demonstrates the incredible power of radio to inform, entertain, move, and motivate people,” said Jay.

“Since inception, one of the key objectives of the Big Walk was to educate our audience about one of the biggest threats to the health of mankind.

“The turnout was humbling as it brought home - just how pervasive cancer is.

“It is estimated that one in four South Africans will be affected by cancer.

“This number is growing, with previous projections, forecasting a doubling of new cancer diagnoses between 2019 and 2030.

“Together with our partners, we’d like to believe that by sharing critical information through on air interviews, Podcasts and various other means across all our platforms and channels, we’re making a difference in Algoa Country,” said Jay.

“We are very proud to be part of a movement that connects communities to a brighter future and provides support to those affected by cancer,” said Celestin Ndhlovu, executive vice president for corporate services at Isuzu Motors South Africa.

“At Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf), we are dedicated to creating a lasting social impact by improving health, well-being, and safety within our communities.

“The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer aligns with our values of community support and upliftment, a spirit proudly demonstrated by more than 2 400 IMSAf employees, retirees and their families who participated in the walk.

“We also congratulate Algoa FM on organising such a successful event”, added Ndhlovu.

“The people we reach are better informed about the warning signs, the importance of testing, and where to go for diagnoses and treatment,” said Jay.

“This year we started sharing information and moving stories from survivors in a podcast series which are available on the Algoa FM website and will be added to.

“Cancer affects people all year-round and not just during the October breast cancer month or September childhood cancer awareness month.”

The 2025 beneficiaries are Siyavuka for kids, Project Flamingo, and Reach for Recovery.



