A winning Garden Route formula

Algoa FM’s recent win in the George Herald’s Best of George, as best local radio station for two years in a row, is testimony to how the station has drawn closer to the people of the Garden Route since it started broadcasting in the region in 2011.

Alfie Jay, managing director of Algoa FM.

This was followed by the opening of a modern studio and offices in downtown George in December 2023.

“The close relationship Algoa FM shares with businesses and listeners in the Garden Route was brought home during our charity golf day held to raise funds for Song vir Nonna,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

“Throughout the day participants and sponsors were telling us how much they appreciate Algoa FM because we help listeners and businesses form connections,” he says.

In response to requests from various local businesses and listeners, Algoa FM has included the George Golf Club as an official starting point for the annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa, which takes place on Saturday 25 October.

The Big Walk raises funds for charities which support people affected by cancer in the Algoa FM broadcast footprint, which extends from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland, through the Karoo.

“Our success in the face of stiff competition from other commercial radio stations is due to our approach of becoming part of the community we serve – after all – we live here too” adds Jay.

“The company supports both the George and Mossel Bay chambers of business and has been involved in a number of community projects over the years.

It is also highly visible “on the ground” through regular Hitmobile activations at shopping centres and businesses, as well as live outside broadcasts.

“We also partner with the majority of the biggest events in the region, to support the business and the tourism sectors, which are important job creators,” he adds.

The station’s annual charity golf day continues to grow in popularity among sponsors and golfers alike, because of Algoa FM’s unique approach to make it a memorable day for everyone.

“Our guiding philosophy that ‘fun is a serious business,’ sets the tone for us to have fun, while ensuring that we maintain the highest of professional standards in everything we do,” says Jay.

“Due to Algoa FM’s approach of partnering with our advertisers, we help them enjoy the best possible return on investment. As a result, their businesses grow along with our audience.” he says.

Garden Route-based businesses experience first-hand the power of radio to connect with customers.

“A number of local businesses which were among the first to advertise with us in 2011, continue to be loyal clients and partners.” he adds.



