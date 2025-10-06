South Africa
Good service is proactive: A new standard for customer experience

For many organisations, customer experience (CX) is still reactive – a customer has a query, a ticket is logged, and an agent responds. Even when this process is efficient, it’s increasingly out of step with what customers now expect.
Bruce von MaltitzBy Bruce von Maltitz
6 Oct 2025
Bruce von Maltitz, CEO of 1Stream. Image supplied
The most successful organisations today anticipate their customers’ needs and answer important questions before they are even asked. This is proactive CX, and it’s the new standard for leading brands.

What customers truly value

At its heart, good service is about delivering on five simple things: speed and convenience, knowledgeable help, a consistent experience, a human touch when needed, and the option for self-service. When these fundamentals are consistently in place, true customer loyalty follows.

You can see this pattern in the brands we admire. A good airline guides you at every step, from booking confirmation and check-in reminders to gate information and a follow-up after you land.

The best online retailers do the same, with instant order confirmation, live tracking, and a friendly reminder the day before delivery. This kind of communication gives customers peace of mind and builds trust by letting them know everything is being handled.

A connected experience means better service

Creating this seamless journey is much simpler with a single, unified platform rather than a patchwork of different tools. A connected system makes it easy to see the entire customer journey and make the next step clear and simple for them.

This is where technology like AI can be incredibly helpful. By looking at past conversations, emails, and support tickets, it can spot patterns and identify common questions. This allows organisations to create helpful, proactive messages or self-service options that provide answers instantly.

A great place to start is by mapping out the actual customer journey – a simple step that makes a huge difference. Customers always appreciate being kept in the loop, and automated updates confirming a case is logged or has been escalated are a standard part of good, proactive service.

Meeting customers where they are

In South Africa, different channels work well for different things. The phone is still important for many, WhatsApp is great for quick updates, and email is useful for sending detailed information. The key is to use the channel that best fits the situation.

The goal isn't to send more messages, but to send smarter ones. Every proactive message should be useful, replacing a potential query. Confirming an order, providing a tracking link, or flagging a failed payment with a clear solution are all simple touches that build trust and prevent a ‘just checking in’ phone call.

Proactive CX doesn’t replace customer contact; it makes it better. By answering the simple questions upfront, it frees up your team to help with more complex issues where their expertise really matters. This creates a better experience for the customer and a more efficient system for the business.

When communication is thoughtful and personal, it shows you understand your customers and strengthens the relationship. The result is a more positive experience that keeps customers happy and coming back.

About Bruce von Maltitz

Bruce von Maltitz is currently the MD of 1Stream, a cloud-based contact centre technology provider. He has over 20 years experience in the service industry focusing specifically on contact centres for the last twelve years. He has a detailed understanding of how to design, build and operate contact centres having worked in the industry in SA, Africa and abroad.
