Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Customer Sales Associate Cape Town
Stiles announces Black November deals – up to 55% off selected sanware and 35% off selected tiles
From luxurious bathroom fittings to statement tiles, this limited-time promotion is the perfect opportunity for homeowners, renovators, and design professionals to transform their spaces with the latest styles and finishes, all while enjoying exceptional savings.
“Black November is our way of thanking our customers for their ongoing support and celebrating another stylish year at Stiles,” says Johan (Drom) van Tonder, COO of Stiles. “It’s the ideal time to upgrade your home with premium products at unbeatable prices.”
With style and quality at the heart of every product, Stiles continues to redefine interiors across South Africa. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Stiles showroom or browse online at www.stiles.co.za to discover the full range of promotions.
Hurry, offers are valid while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
About Stiles
Founded in 2000, Stiles is South Africa’s leading supplier of tiles and sanitaryware, renowned for its commitment to uncompromised quality, creativity, and style. With showrooms across the country, Stiles continues to inspire beautiful spaces and help customers “keep it stylish".
Contact: az.oc.selits@gnitekram | www.stiles.co.za
Follow Stiles on social media: Facebook: StilesZA | Instagram: @stiles_tiles_with_style | YouTube: @stiles_tiles_with_style | LinkedIn: Stiles Tiles
- Stiles announces Black November deals – up to 55% off selected sanware and 35% off selected tiles24 Oct 08:45
- Stiles Polokwane officially opens its doors to the public15 Oct 14:23
- Stiles Knysna to temporarily close its doors on 28 February 202518 Feb 12:58
- Stiles celebrates Heritage Month with 24 years of family values, community commitment, and sustainable practices23 Sep 16:20
- Stiles’ lifestyle promo: Adding artistic elegance, quality tiles and sanitaryware30 Aug 11:30