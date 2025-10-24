Stiles announces Black November deals – up to 55% off selected sanware and 35% off selected tiles

This November, Stiles is turning up the heat with its biggest sale of the year. The Black November Promotion launches on 25 October 2025 and runs through to the end of November, offering massive discounts of up to 55% off selected sanware and up to 35% off selected tiles.

From luxurious bathroom fittings to statement tiles, this limited-time promotion is the perfect opportunity for homeowners, renovators, and design professionals to transform their spaces with the latest styles and finishes, all while enjoying exceptional savings.

“Black November is our way of thanking our customers for their ongoing support and celebrating another stylish year at Stiles,” says Johan (Drom) van Tonder, COO of Stiles. “It’s the ideal time to upgrade your home with premium products at unbeatable prices.”

With style and quality at the heart of every product, Stiles continues to redefine interiors across South Africa. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Stiles showroom or browse online at www.stiles.co.za to discover the full range of promotions.

Hurry, offers are valid while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

About Stiles

Founded in 2000, Stiles is South Africa’s leading supplier of tiles and sanitaryware, renowned for its commitment to uncompromised quality, creativity, and style. With showrooms across the country, Stiles continues to inspire beautiful spaces and help customers “keep it stylish".

Contact: az.oc.selits@gnitekram | www.stiles.co.za

