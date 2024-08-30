Stiles’ lifestyle promo: Adding artistic elegance, quality tiles and sanitaryware

“It’s not about a tile. It’s about a lifestyle.” This is the motivating motto behind Stevie Joubert, CEO of tile retailer, Stiles, on the eve of the company’s latest lifestyle promo which launches on 30 August 2024.

Stevie Joubert

Just in time for spring, this lifestyle promo - which features a large variety of tiles and sanitaryware products and up to 20% off selected products* - not only showcases items from Stiles’ exclusive tile ranges but also new sanitaryware additions to their 11 nationwide showrooms. This means you can purchase the unique West Coast manufactured abalone baths and basins in Rustenburg, Menlyn or any other Stiles showroom, and the whimsical Funky Tiles cat and dog tiles anywhere from Centurion to Mossel Bay.

With nearly 25 years of experience in the tile industry, Joubert has a profound understanding of how tiles influence our living spaces. “Your lifestyle is how you live, it reflects who you are,” he explains. “Your home is an extension of that lifestyle, a gallery where you can craft your own personal masterpiece.” As tiles can be a lasting feature in your home for up to fifteen years, choosing the best quality adds significant value and enhances your living experience. “The right tile can make someone happy in their own home,” he says. “That’s living the dream.”

Joining his father Etienne in the fledgling tile shop in George, in March 2000, Joubert initially focused strongly on promoting products from South African artisans. Decades later, his mandate has grown to establishing relationships with innovative tile and sanitaryware factories across South Africa as well as Europe, South America and Asia.

The culmination of these global relationships will be on full display during the Lifestyle Promo, providing the ideal opportunity for you to throw out everything, including the kitchen sink, and add the stylish tiles and sanitaryware you’ve had on your wishlist.

Whether it be subway, large format, matt or glossy tiles, or the brass or matt black bathroom and kitchen mixers, Stiles has something stylish for every taste. And if you need some guidance, Stiles’ style consultants have curated combo deals to simplify your bathroom revamp decisions.

The Stiles Lifestyle Promo starts on 30 August 2024 until 31 October 2024. Visit any of Stiles’ stores throughout South Africa or visit https://stiles.co.za/campaigns/lifestyle-promo/ to find out more. *Ts & Cs apply.



