    Stiles Knysna to temporarily close its doors on 28 February 2025

    Issued by Stiles
    18 Feb 2025
    18 Feb 2025
    Stiles, a leading name in tiles, flooring, and lifestyle solutions, announces that its Knysna branch will temporarily close on 28 February 2025 as the company begins the search for a new, upgraded location to better serve its Knysna and Plettenberg Bay customers.
    This decision is part of Stiles’ strategic plan to take a more aggressive approach in the region by securing a larger, better-equipped space stocked with an expanded product range and staffed by a professional, dedicated team. The move underscores Stiles’ commitment to improving service delivery and meeting the growing needs of its customers in the Knysna-Plett market.

    "While we are sad to close our current location, we see this as a necessary step toward elevating our offering and ensuring a more comprehensive experience for our customers," said Drom van Tonder, COO of Stiles. "Once we secure a new, improved premises, customers can expect a more diverse selection of products, enhanced service, and a space designed to inspire their home and lifestyle projects."

    During the transition period, Stiles will remain committed to serving the region. Representatives will visit the Knysna-Plett area twice a week, ensuring that customers continue to receive personalised service. Additionally, Stiles’ delivery truck will maintain its twice-weekly schedule, guaranteeing that product availability and deliveries remain uninterrupted.

    Stiles Knysna customers can still reach out to the company for consultations, product recommendations, and updates on the search for the new location. The company will provide regular announcements as progress is made toward the reopening.

    "We are excited about the potential to return stronger and more equipped to handle the demands of our Knysna-Plett customers. This temporary closure marks the beginning of a significant transformation that will benefit the community in the long run," added van Tonder.

    For more information or inquiries, please contact:

    Stiles

    Phone: 044 8713 222

    Email: az.oc.selits@ofni

    Website: www.stiles.co.za

    Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to welcoming you to our new and improved location in the near future.

    Stiles
    Stiles strives to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality products. We believe in the products we market and employ creative people with an enthusiasm to succeed.
