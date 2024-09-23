Stiles celebrates Heritage Month with 24 years of family values, community commitment, and sustainable practices

As Heritage Month unfolds, Stiles proudly celebrates 24 years of growth, dedication, and community engagement. Established in 2000 by the creative visionary Etienne Joubert, Stiles began with a daring idea to bring upmarket tiles to George. His son Stevie Joubert, fresh from his experience at Harrods in London, joined him in this endeavour, creating a legacy of exceptional service and family values.

From its humble beginnings, Stiles has evolved into a leading tile provider with 12 branches across South Africa. Despite its growth, the company remains deeply rooted in its family-oriented and community-focused ethos.

Drom van Tonder, operational chief for Stiles George, emphasises: “We believe in growing community.” This belief is manifest in numerous initiatives, including the support of local schools and sports clubs which fosters local talent and team spirit. Stiles is also committed to supporting NGO’s like Empower and Usapho Indlu, who are crucial in identifying and aiding champions who help others overcome tough circumstances.

In line with its values, Stiles has implemented meaningful in-house traditions. To commemorate its 20th anniversary, the company planted 20 trees in the botanical garden, symbolising growth and sustainability. This year, Stiles is planting 24 trees, representing each year of its journey. “We teach our staff that the trees we plant today will grow into a forest that their children will one day sit under,” reflects Van Tonder.

Stiles is also dedicated to product innovation and entrepreneurship. The company focuses on developing exclusive products that meet the highest standards of quality and affordability. “We are committed to offering the right product at the right time and at the right price,” says Van Tonder.

Heritage Month serves as a perfect occasion for Stiles to reflect on its past, celebrate its present, and look forward to a future enriched by its enduring values and contributions to the community.

Listen to Drom van Tonder chatting to Simon B from Algoa FM talk about the impact the business has had on the heritage of the Garden Route region.

For more information about Stiles and its community initiatives, please visit www.stiles.co.za.



