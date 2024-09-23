Heritage in every stitch: Volpes' commitment to local craftsmanship

A legacy of quality: Volpes since 1929

Volpes has been a trusted name in home textiles for over 90 years. Established in 1929, our commitment to quality and craftsmanship has remained unwavering. Every product we offer, from bedding to curtains, is made with the highest standards of excellence. Our legacy is built on providing South African families with comfortable, durable and stylish home essentials that stand the test of time. This enduring quality is a cornerstone of our brand, reflecting our dedication to enhancing homes with products that not only look good but feel exceptional.

Proudly South African: Supporting local craftsmanship

At Volpes, we believe in the importance of supporting local industry. All of our products are made in Gqeberha, where skilled artisans and craftsmen bring their expertise to every item we produce. By choosing locally made products, you’re not only investing in quality, but also supporting the South African economy and preserving the rich traditions of local craftsmanship. Whether you’re looking for luxurious duvet covers, elegant curtains, or cosy quilts, or dreamy pillows – Volpes offers a wide range of products made with pride in South Africa. Our commitment extends beyond product excellence; it supports community growth.

Bedding for every South African home: A diverse selection

Volpes understands that every home is unique, and so are the needs of our customers. That’s why we offer a diverse selection of bedding options, from crisp Cotton Percale sheets, soft Supima Cotton bedlinen and luxurious certified Egyptian Cotton bedding. Our products are designed to cater to a variety of tastes and preferences, ensuring that every South African home can enjoy the comfort and style of Volpes bedding. Our commitment to quality means that every piece is crafted to last, providing you with a reliable and comfortable sleep experience. With designs ranging from classic to contemporary, our bedding enhances any bedroom setting.

Curtains and quilts: Enhancing your home’s décor

In addition to our bedding range, Volpes offers a stunning selection of curtains and quilts that add the perfect finishing touch to any room. Our curtains are available in a variety of styles and fabrics, from light and airy to rich and luxurious, ensuring that you can find the perfect match for your home’s décor. Our quilts are designed with both comfort and aesthetics in mind, providing warmth and style in equal measure. Each product is made with the same attention to detail and commitment to quality that has defined Volpes for decades. Our decorative options allow you to express your unique style while benefiting from our long-standing tradition of excellence.

Made by South Africans, loved by South Africans

Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the things that make us proud to be South African, and at Volpes, we are proud of the products we create for our fellow citizens. Our locally made bedding, curtains, pillows and quilts are not just products; they are a testament to the skill, dedication, and passion of South African workers. By choosing Volpes, you’re not only enhancing your home with beautiful, high-quality textiles, you’re also supporting local craftsmanship and contributing to a proud tradition of excellence. Our commitment to local production ensures that every item you purchase helps to sustain South African artisans and supports a thriving industry.

As we celebrate Heritage Month, Volpes is proud to continue our legacy of providing South Africans with high quality, locally made products. From our humble beginnings in 1929 to our current range of bedding, curtains, quilts and so much more, we remain committed to offering the best in home textiles. By choosing Volpes, you’re supporting local craftsmanship and enjoying products made with care and pride in South Africa. Embrace the spirit of Heritage Month by celebrating with Volpes’ exquisite collection, and experience the comfort and quality that reflect our enduring dedication to our craft and community.



