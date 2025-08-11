NWU Enterprises, Prisma join forces to bridge mining skills gap

A new collaboration between NWU Enterprises and Prisma Training Solutions aims to reduce the skills gap in South African mining education. This partnership addresses vital skills gaps in the country's mining industry by bridging academic advancement with real-world vocational training.

Image credit: Pixabay

In signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the institutions have committed to a coordinated approach that bridges the gap between entry-level mining training and higher education, enabling learners to progress seamlessly through all stages of their career development.

Lifelong learning journey

The partnership delivers a structured learning pathway that spans foundational training through to advanced academic qualifications, responding to the mining sector’s need for competent, work-ready talent across all levels.

Prisma will provide training at National Qualifications Framework (NQF) levels 1 to 4, focusing on operational and safety-critical skills.

NWU Enterprises, in collaboration with North West University, will quality assure the content of the relevant courses.

This allows learners to gain practical experience early, while keeping open a clear route to supervisory and management roles through academic advancement.

“Not every school-leaver is ready for university,” says Jacques Farmer, managing director of Prisma.

“We give learners a practical entry point into the sector. They can build skills with us while gaining experience, then continue their development through NWU’s academic programmes. It’s a lifelong learning journey.”

“We’ve always designed our training to reflect real career progression,” adds Farmer. “Now that journey doesn’t have to end with us - it can continue through university and into senior leadership.”

National and global expansion

While the initiative began in the North West Province, its ambitions are to expand to the rest of the country and internationally.

“We believe this model can benefit learners far beyond the province,” says Farmer.

“And with North-West University ranked among the top 4% of universities globally, the credibility this collaboration via NWU Enterprises brings is significant for learners and employers alike.”

“By linking Prisma’s industry-aligned training with our academic pathways, we’re creating a scalable model that supports long-term workforce development and career mobility,” says Sadha Govender, GM: Projects at NWU Enterprises.

“Ultimately, we’re opening doors for learners who may never have considered university as part of their journey – until now.”

Growing internal talent

For mining employers, the collaboration creates a flexible and reliable training pipeline.

Workers trained by Prisma gain practical, job-ready skills, while access to NWU’s academic programmes offers opportunities for continued professional development in fields such as mining engineering, metallurgy, and environmental management.

The model supports workplace skills plans, tax incentives, and bursary alignment, giving employers a strategic tool to grow internal talent.

“This is about giving young people a chance,” says Farmer. “Whether they start as a machine operator or a shift supervisor, we want them to see a future in mining. There are more than 120 occupations in the sector. Our job is to open those doors.”

Roll out plans

With the MOU signed, NWU Enterprises and Prisma will begin rolling out joint initiatives across South Africa.

Early priorities include engaging with schools to promote mining career pathways, introducing the integrated model to current industry partners, and exploring flexible learning options for working professionals.

“As NWU’s commercial arm, we are committed to facilitating collaborations that create accessible and responsive education,” says Duncan Raftesath, CEO of NWU Enterprises.

“Together, we are opening pathways that support learners at all levels, whether starting underground or in the lecture halls.”