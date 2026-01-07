Liverpool FC secures Old School retail deal in SA

Old School has entered into a five-year agreement to deliver the official Liverpool FC retail experience across South Africa, with plans to roll out both online and offline channels, including a new e-commerce platform and multiple shop-in-shops within the first year.

Multiple stores

Plans are also in place to open multiple official standalone LFC Retail stores in the country, bringing the club even closer to its passionate local fan base.

With 12.5 million LFC supporters in South Africa – more than any other Premier League club – alongside 8.9 million social followers and 37 million cumulative TV viewers last season, the partnership marks a significant step in establishing a new physical retail footprint for the club to meet growing fan demand across the region.

This new partnership follows a record-breaking year for LFC Retail globally, which has seen unprecedented demand for kit and merchandise, and the launch of new stores across a number of major international markets.

LFC continues to lead the way in club retail, having opened 22 standalone stores worldwide, more than any other team in world sport – including top European football clubs and major US franchises.

Lee Dwerryhouse, senior vice-president of merchandising at LFC, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Old School to the LFC Retail family. Old School's expertise in supporter merchandise and their understanding of South African sporting culture make them the right partner to bring LFC standalone stores and shop-in-shop locations to Africa for the first time.

"Following a record-breaking season for our retail team, this partnership is an important step in our continued growth, helping us connect with more fans worldwide and deliver the best possible experience. We're excited to build on that momentum as we look ahead to another strong year for LFC Retail."

Milestone

Daneel Steinmann, founder and CEO at Old School, said: "This partnership with Liverpool FC marks an important milestone for Old School. The club's heritage, identity and strong connection with supporters reflect many of the principles that have shaped our business from the very beginning.

"We've always believed that fans deserve merchandise that carries meaning as well as quality and bringing the official LFC Retail experience to South Africa is a responsibility we're proud to take on. Our focus is on respecting the club's legacy while delivering a world-class retail experience for the millions of Liverpool FC supporters across the region."

Launched in 2019 by two brothers from their university dorm room, Old School has quickly become a leading retail brand, providing high-quality custom merchandise, leisurewear and retro kits for football and rugby fans.