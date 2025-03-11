Adidas and Liverpool Football Club announce multi-year partnership

Adidas and Liverpool Football Club have agreed on a multi-year partnership that will see the sports brand becoming the club's official kit partner from the 2025/26 season onwards.

Image supplied

From 1 August 2025 Liverpool FC will wear adidas for the third time in its history with the sports brand supplying match kit, training wear and culture wear to all men’s, women’s, academy teams and LFC Foundation staff.

Liverpool FC and adidas worked closely throughout some of the club’s most iconic eras from 1985-1996 and again from 2006-2012. During this time the club secured an array of trophies including three domestic league and eleven domestic cup titles, while some of the jerseys are considered among the most loved kits of the era.

The announcement follows an exciting time for the club, with the men’s team sitting top of the domestic league and qualifying for the knock-out stages of the Uefa Champion’s League, as well as the women’s team firmly establishing themselves as a mainstay at the highest level of domestic competition.

Bjørn Gulden, CEO of adidas, said: “We are very excited that adidas and Liverpool Football Club are teaming up once again. The club is one of the biggest and most iconic names in world football with a huge fan base. We are honored to once again provide the players with cutting-edge technology to perform at the highest level. The jerseys worn during previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever created. We are looking forward to bringing back some of these classics and creating new exciting products for the fans.”

Billy Hogan, chief executive officer, Liverpool Football Club, said: “Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome adidas back into the LFC family once again. We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most loved LFC kits of all time. It’s the perfect time for us to partner together once again and we look forward to creating more iconic kits and continued on the pitch success, that will build on our wonderful, shared history.”