Official Match Ball for Fifa World Cup 2026 revealed

Adidas has revealed Trionda – the Official Match Ball for the Fifa World Cup26 - kicking off the countdown to football’s biggest international tournament.

Image supplied

Trionda is a celebration of the nations that will host the tournament – Canada, Mexico and the USA. Crafted using a brand new four-panel ball construction for high performance, the fluid design geometry replicates the waves represented in the ball's official name.

Each panel features the country colours of red, blue and green which connect in a form of a triangle in the center of the panel, symbolising three nations coming together to host the tournament for the first time.

Each host nation is also celebrated by the inclusion of iconography significant to the countries, including a Star for the USA, a Maple Leaf for Canada and an Eagle for Mexico. The icons are featured as bold graphics on the panel designs, as well as being subtly embossed onto the matte base of the ball, providing an intricate all-over texture when viewed up close.

The design is finished with gold embellishments in homage to the Fifa World Cup trophy and detailing that outlines the motifs across the face of the ball – a champion’s colour for the champion’s ball.

From a performance point of view, the four-panel construction is designed with intentionally deep seams and strategically placed debossed lines alongside embossed country icons, creating a ball surface that produces optimal in-flight stability by ensuring there is sufficient and evenly distributed drag as it travels through the air.

The embossed icons also provide the added performance benefit of elevated grip on the ball when dribbling or striking the ball in wet or humid conditions.

Sam Handy, general manager at adidas Football, said: “With Trionda, every detail has an impact. The embossed textures, layered graphics and bold colours make the ball stand out instantly, creating a design that feels alive in your hands. It’s the most visually playful Fifa World Cup ball we’ve ever created – a piece of craftsmanship built for the biggest stage, that makes you want to hold it, admire it, and above all, play with it.”

Match Day Trionda footballs also carry the latest evolution of adidas Connected Ball Technology in the form of an innovative new side mounted chip system. The 500Hz inertial measurement unit (IMU) motion sensor chip now sits inside a specially created layer in one of the four panels, rather than as a centre-mounted system held in place by a suspension system. The addition of counter-balances across the three other panels ensures continued flight stability and balance.

Providing unprecedented insight into every element of the movement of the ball, the technology sends precise ball data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in real time – which when combined with player position data and by applying artificial intelligence, helps match officials make faster offside decisions. Developed in close collaboration with Kinexon, adidas Connected Ball Technology can also aid match officials in identifying each individual touch of the ball, resulting in less time spent resolving specific incidents, including possible handball.

Solene Stoermann, category director at adidas, said: “Football creates joy – and no other tournament encapsulates that joy like a Fifa World Cup. For the first time, we’ll see it travel across three countries, and with that, comes an Official Match Ball worthy of the occasion. As soon as the tournament hosts were announced, we knew we had to make something special – a ball that can be played everywhere, from the backyard to the world’s biggest stage. Next summer, Trionda is set to be a main character in the biggest show on earth, and we cannot wait for fans and players to enjoy the moment.”