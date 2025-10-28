South Africa
    Publicis Groupe Africa appoints Jonty Fisher as chief strategy and integration officer

    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    28 Oct 2025
    Publicis Groupe Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonty Fisher as chief strategy and integration officer, further strengthening the Groupe’s ability to deliver transformative, connected solutions for clients across the continent.
    Jonty Fisher, newly appointed chief strategy and integration officer at Publicis Groupe Africa
    The appointment of Fisher into this role reinforces Publicis’ commitment to the philosophy of the Power of One – a single strategic view of the client’s core problem set solved by the single integrated delivery of the Publicis offering across media, creative, production and commerce. The role will encompass corporate strategy for the Groupe across the continent, integration of all disciplines into powerful client solution, and the enhancement of strategy as a community of practice within Publicis. Fisher will also be mandated with driving growth across the continent, in both organic and net new business.

    Through his entrepreneurial agency journey, as well as in his most recent role as senior vice president of communications at Publicis, Fisher has led both strategic and commercial direction on some of the world’s most recognisable brands, including Heineken, Mondelēz, PepsiCo, Jack Daniel’s, adidas Originals, Kia Motors, Unilever, and Sanlam. His career reflects both breadth and depth, with experience spanning diverse categories such as alcohol, automotive, financial services, FMCG, healthcare, retail, and technology.

    Beyond his impressive credentials, Fisher is known for his passion for people, embracing both their gifts and quirks, and his curiosity to learn from every experience. These qualities underpin his ability to integrate disciplines, businesses, and talent across the Groupe to unlock real value for clients.

    Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, says: “We are thrilled to elevate Jonty into this role. His unique entrepreneurial journey, combined with his strategic and commercial rigour, and his human-centric approach, make him the perfect fit to lead integration across our businesses.

    “Jonty has a proven ability to navigate complex challenges with clarity and creativity, and I am confident that his leadership across a broader canvas will help our Groupe, and our clients, thrive in an era where connection and collaboration matter more than ever.”

