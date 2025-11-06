South Africa
Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingAfdaPublicis Groupe AfricaUrban Brew StudiosEast Coast RadioKantarClockworkHOT 102.7FMAdvertising Media ForumDUO Marketing + CommunicationsTractor OutdoorBroad MediaDaily MaverickMann MadeG&G AdvocacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Publicis West Africa, Moving Walls launch Ghana's first advanced OOH measurement platform

    Publicis West Africa (PWA) is proud to announce the official launch of Ghana’s first advanced Out-of-Home (OOH) measurement platform in partnership with global advertising technology leader Moving Walls. This groundbreaking initiative marks a new era in the country’s advertising industry, providing precise audience insights and measurable campaign effectiveness for brands and agencies.
    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    6 Nov 2025
    6 Nov 2025
    Publicis West Africa, Moving Walls launch Ghana's first advanced OOH measurement platform

    In today’s data-driven world, the ability to measure and analyse audience engagement is no longer optional, it’s essential. The new platform delivers real-time analytics, empowering advertisers to make smarter media planning decisions, optimize spend, and ensure accountability in OOH investments.

    “This partnership marks a major milestone in our journey to modernize media measurement in Ghana,” said Anand Badami, SVP, Publicis West Africa. “We are committed to delivering data-led solutions to our clients, and this collaboration with Moving Walls allows us to bring global best practices to the local market.”

    “Our partnership with Moving Walls isn’t just about deploying technology, it’s about enabling advertisers to plan, measure, and optimize campaigns with precision and purpose,” said Muyiwa Aleshinloye, head of media, Publicis West Africa. “For the first time, clients in Ghana will have the accountability and insights they need to drive stronger ROI from OOH media.”

    “This launch is not just about introducing new technology, it is about stepping into the future of Out-of-Home media and how it is valued in Ghana and across Africa,” said Srikanth Ramachandran, founder and CEO of Moving Walls. “By combining Publicis West Africa’s strong market leadership with our global expertise, we are setting a new standard of accountability and transparency. This partnership signals the beginning of a future where OOH is planned and measured with the same precision as digital media, giving advertisers the confidence to invest and grow.”

    Advertisers, media planners, and brand managers interested in accessing the platform or scheduling a demo can reach out via moc.acirfatsewsicilbup@ofni

    About Publicis West Africa

    Publicis West Africa is a leading integrated marketing communications agency based in Accra, Ghana. Known for delivering bold, strategic, and culturally resonant campaigns, the agency serves a diverse portfolio of clients across 22 countries and continues to shape the future of advertising in West Africa.

    For press inquiries: moc.acirfatsewsicilbup@etemesebg.tegdirb

    Read more: Srikanth Ramachandran, Publicis West Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Publicis Groupe Africa
    We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz