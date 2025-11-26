Jetour partners with Reach For A Dream for 2025 Dream Raffle

Jetour has partnered with Reach For A Dream for its 2025 Dream Raffle fundraising effort. The Chinese car brand has donated a Jetour X70 Plus SUV, which is one of the raffle’s prizes. “We’re thrilled to partner with Jetour and offer one lucky winner the chance to drive away in a brand-new car,” said Julia Sotirianakos, CEO of Reach For A Dream.

Other prizes include a two-night stay and shopping vouchers.

For over 37 years, the foundation has continued to fulfil six dreams a day through community support and fundraising initiatives such as the Dream Raffle.

Now in its 30th year, the Dream Raffle continues to inspire hope as it raises funds to fulfil dreams and uplift the spirits of children facing their toughest times.

This year, the raffle aims to put smiles on the faces of 200 children with life-threatening illnesses by making their dreams come true.

Image supplied.

The charitable draw seeks to fulfil more dreams like that of Odwa Raba from Khayelitsha.

Bravely fighting a T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia relapse, the 17-year-old soccer fan dreamed of owning his favourite football club, Real Madrid’s kit.

His dream was revealed at the South African Football Association in Cape Town, a beautiful surprise for Raba, who had never been to a stadium before.

A VIP experience was tailored for the humble dreamer; he was welcomed by the SAFA Cape Town president, who gave him a tour of the stadium and presented him with a personalised jersey and SAFA merchandise.

Raba was the mascot for the day’s match, sharing jokes and laughing with the players.

“At Reach For A Dream, we fulfil the dreams of six children every day.

“By purchasing a R200 raffle ticket, the public can help us bring even more dreams like Odwa’s to life and make a meaningful difference,” said Sotirianakos.