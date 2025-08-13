South Africa
    Local 8-year-old girl lands Real Madrid education, sport sponsorship

    Eight-year-old Atarah Goodheart from Ocean View, Cape Town, has secured a full sponsorship to join the Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football Programme and continue her formal schooling at Generation Schools Imhoff.
    13 Aug 2025
    Bianca Naude, GAC Motors; Phineas Madisha, football manager, Sekhukhune United F.C; Steven Palframan, director, Kensio House; Atarah Goodheart; Tebogo Mapinga, head of marketing and communication, Sekhukhune United F.C; Jevron Epstein, president of the Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football Programme in South Africa; Kendal Pietersen, Co-Founder, Kensio House; Siobhan Laubscher, co-founder, Kensio House | image supplied
    Goodheart is the only girl in her club’s under-eight A-team and is regularly selected for the starting line-up. She is recognised for her technical ability, composure and determination on the field, and is among the top academic performers in her grade.

    The sponsorship, facilitated by Kensio House Therapeutic Academy, will provide Atarah with access to high-quality education alongside advanced football training.

    Kensio House co-founders Siobhan Laubscher and Kendal Pietersen, together with director and former Proteas cricketer Steven Palframan, say the initiative is part of their mission to create opportunities for young people.

    “Atarah’s passion and determination are clear, and I believe in the importance of creating pathways for young people to succeed,” said Palframan.

    “We need to ensure that more young girls like her can pursue their dreams with both confidence and opportunity.”

    The Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football Programme’s president in South Africa, Jevron Epstein, said the programme is focused on recognising potential and broadening access to development opportunities.

    “Atarah has shown immense promise and resilience, and we are proud to welcome her into the programme,” Epstein said. “Our goal is to provide more children with access to world-class development opportunities, no matter their background.”

    Let's do Biz