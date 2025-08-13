South Africa
    How a Richfield MBA graduate is leading economic change in the DRC

    Richfield has always believed education should offer more than a qualification. It should be a launchpad for leadership.
    Issued by Richfield
    13 Aug 2025
    13 Aug 2025
    Richfield MBA alumnus Hervé Claude Batukonke, a former World Bank strategist, is now leading the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Industrial Promotion Fund to drive national industrial growth.
    Richfield MBA alumnus Hervé Claude Batukonke, a former World Bank strategist, is now leading the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Industrial Promotion Fund to drive national industrial growth.

    This comes to life in the story of Hervé Claude Batukonke, who completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Richfield in 2024. Less than a year later, he was appointed as director general of the Industrial Promotion Fund (FPI) by the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

    With over two decades at the World Bank Group, Hervé brought a wealth of global experience. What the Richfield MBA gave him was the strategic clarity, digital fluency, and leadership edge to put his experience to work. As a Richfield graduate, he joins a growing network of over 140,000 alumni across the continent who are shaping economies, industries, and communities.

    Redefining industrial growth in the DRC

    Hervé was the architect behind securing PepsiCo’s landmark investment in the DRC, which was the country’s most significant non-mining foreign investment in three decades. The project is seen as a turning point in investor confidence, and a reflection of his ability to turn vision into value.

    Now at the helm of the FPI, Hervé will lead national efforts to diversify the economy beyond mining, with a focus on industrialisation that is inclusive, sustainable, and built for the future.

    The Richfield MBA’s emphasis on systems thinking, technology, and strategic leadership directly supported Hervé’s long-standing focus on economic reform and public-private development in emerging markets, providing the frameworks and the foresight needed to take on national-level challenges.

    A digitally-focused MBA for tomorrow’s Africa

    At Richfield, the MBA is about leading where it matters. The programme is benchmarked against the world’s top institutions but rooted in African realities.

    It prepares executives, entrepreneurs, and public sector leaders to thrive in fast-evolving, resource-constrained environments—the very contexts where strategic innovation is most needed. Each course combines global thinking with local relevance, equipping students to lead both in boardrooms and in broader socio-economic systems.

    Delivered 100% online, the programme allows leaders to balance rigorous study with demanding professional roles, bringing MBA insights into high-stakes decisions from day one.

    If you're ready to drive impact, the Richfield MBA could be your next step. Visit the Richfield website to learn more.

