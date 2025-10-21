South Africa
    What if graduating job-ready isn’t enough?

    Discover how Richfield goes beyond job-ready to prepare students with the real-world skills, global credentials, and confidence to thrive in work, life, and everything in between.
    Issued by Richfield
    21 Oct 2025
    21 Oct 2025
    What if graduating job-ready isn&#x2019;t enough?

    For many students, the goal of higher education is clear: get a qualification, get a job. But today, a qualification is no longer a guarantee. Industries are changing, workplaces are evolving, and careers aren’t built the way they used to be. Richfield believes it’s time to ask a new question: What if job-ready is the wrong goal?

    Being job-ready might get you through the door, but being life-ready sets you up for everything that comes next. That’s why Richfield focuses not just on getting students into jobs, but on helping them grow with personal support, real-world learning, and a sense of belonging that lasts long after graduation.

    Going beyond the CV

    Employers today want people who have the ability to think critically, communicate clearly, and adapt with resilience. Recent studies show that among Gen Z, these skills are deeply needed yet underdeveloped.

    In the UK, 70% of business leaders say poor communication is one of the biggest barriers to Gen Z’s workplace success. Research from South Africa deepens the picture. A local study highlights that, although communication is often cited as a Gen Z strength, it’s just as frequently identified as a weakness (alongside teamwork and interpersonal skills).

    Richfield doesn't treat soft skills as an afterthought. They are built into every element of learning, alongside academic excellence, industry partnerships, and hands-on experience, all nurtured within a culture of encouragement and belonging.

    For example, Richfield’s Work Integrated Learning modules are designed to teach communication, collaboration, and problem-solving in real-world contexts. Students navigate scenarios, deliver outcomes, and engage in teamwork, all while building the self-belief and interpersonal skills needed to thrive in tomorrow’s workplaces.

    Balancing soft skills and technical strengths

    Across South Africa, more than 60% of businesses identify critical skills shortages as a major barrier particularly in tech, ICT, and emerging sectors like green energy. This gap underscores the urgent need for education that delivers industry-aligned learning.

    To address this, Richfield has partnered with global leaders including IBM, AWS Academy, Oracle, Salesforce, Cisco, and CIMA. These partnerships enable Richfield to embed internationally recognised certifications directly into its degree and diploma programmes, ensuring graduates leave with credentials that carry weight.

    In a market where many companies report difficulty in sourcing candidates with the right skills, Richfield students enter the workforce with both technical competence and the soft skills needed to thrive.

    An education that makes graduates richer in every way

    For more than three decades, Richfield has built its reputation on accessible, industry-aligned education. Today, it continues to evolve as a purpose-led partner in transformation, offering a learning experience designed to prepare students not only for the workplace, but for life itself.

    At Richfield, students will find academic excellence, global partnerships, practical experience, and personal development, all within a supportive environment where they’re seen, valued, and truly belong.

    Take your next step toward becoming life-ready with the learning experience of a lifetime. Visit the Richfield website to apply to study in 2026.

    Richfield
    8 Premium Campuses Nationwide | Distance Learning Options | Industry-Aligned Degrees & Diplomas Equipping you with the skills you need for today’s job market. Learn. Lead. Succeed.
