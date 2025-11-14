Richfield launches SA’s first Saica-endorsed BCom (AGA-IT) degree

Richfield has launched a groundbreaking endorsed qualification: BCom (AGA-IT). A first-of-its-kind in South Africa, the BCom degree is accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE) and endorsed by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

The programme is designed to equip graduates with the dual expertise today’s financial leaders need: a strong foundation in accounting, combined with the technological fluency essential for the digital economy.

“The world of finance is being transformed by data, automation, and technology,” says Shireen Chengadu, Richfield group chief academic officer. “By integrating accounting and IT from the start of the learning journey, the BCom (AGA-IT) prepares graduates to lead this transformation. It’s about developing professionals who can both interpret numbers and design the systems that drive them.”

Students complete the same core accounting modules as their peers in the standard BCom programme during their first year. In the second and third year, the BCom (AGA-IT) replaces Taxation, Financial Management, and Management Accounting Law, with subjects like Applied Programming and Automation for Business, and IT Governance, Risk and Compliance.

“It’s a curriculum designed around employability and relevance,” Chengadu explains. “Graduates won’t just understand accounting systems; they’ll be able to improve and automate them. They’ll leave Richfield with graduate attributes, ready to contribute meaningfully to businesses that are transforming through technology.”

Graduates of the BCom (AGA-IT) programme will be uniquely positioned to pursue careers that blend financial acumen with technological capability. The qualification also provides a solid platform and pathway for students wishing to continue toward Chartered Accountant (CA(SA)) status or move into emerging areas like fintech and digital transformation.

“Employers are looking for hybrid and transformational thinkers. Professionals who can bridge financial insight with technical understanding,” adds Chengadu. “Our BCom (AGA-IT) ensures that our graduates can perform in a world where accounting, data, and technology increasingly converge, and they understand the technology that drives businesses.”

Students can now choose between three BCom degree paths at Richfield: the general BCom, the Saica-endorsed BCom (AGA), or the new BCom (AGA-IT). Each pathway reflects Richfield’s commitment to industry-aligned learning, academic excellence, and purpose-driven education, and ensuring that every graduate is equipped for today’s job market and tomorrow’s opportunities.

Applications are now open for the 2026 academic year. To start your journey toward becoming a future-ready accounting and IT professional, visit Richfield’s website and apply today.



