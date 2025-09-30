The ACA celebrates 5th Women in Leadership cohort, marking 100 graduates

The WIL 2025 cohort has successfully completed a transformative six-month journey, emerging as empowered leaders ready to shape the future. Designed for women working at mid-management level and above in marketing and communications, the programme offered a blend of contextual strategy, personal mastery sessions, and coaching groups led by professional coaches – delivered in a supportive community that converts potential into performance.

Curated and led by Shireen Chengadu – an academic and practitioner in women’s leadership, gender studies, and building inclusive organisations – the experience equips participants to lead with confidence and impact. As the WIL 2025 graduates join a powerful alumni network, their success paves the way for future cohorts of women leaders to step forward, grow, and make their mark.

Gillian Rightford, executive director, ACA, said: “This programme is part of the ACA’s ongoing commitment to recognise, amplify and advance the impact of women in our sector. Reaching the 100-graduate milestone marks real progress in driving this agenda – elevating voices, deepening capability and positioning leaders to add even more value and growth across agencies and brands.”

Shireen Chengadu, programme lead, said: “Women don’t need fixing; systems do. The WIL journey is about voice, agency and purpose – building leaders who are self-aware, courageous and connected. This fifth cohort continues to demonstrate how learning becomes action – taking insights back into the workplace and applying them to drive lasting organisational change.”

The delegates of the fifth ACA Women in Leadership cohort are listed below:

The ACA encourages prospective candidates and employers to look out for the 2026 intake applications. Designed for women in mid-management and senior roles, the programme supports both personal and professional growth, helping participants step confidently into leadership positions. Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in a proven, industry-aligned leadership journey that advances both individual growth and organisational impact.



