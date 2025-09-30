South Africa
    The ACA celebrates 5th Women in Leadership cohort, marking 100 graduates

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    30 Sep 2025
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), together with programme sponsor GIB Insurance, is proud to announce the 16 graduates of the fifth ACA Women in Leadership (WIL) cohort. The 2025 programme commenced on 10 April. Following a graduation ceremony on 17 September, this milestone intake brings the total number of women who have completed the programme to 100.

    The WIL 2025 cohort has successfully completed a transformative six-month journey, emerging as empowered leaders ready to shape the future. Designed for women working at mid-management level and above in marketing and communications, the programme offered a blend of contextual strategy, personal mastery sessions, and coaching groups led by professional coaches – delivered in a supportive community that converts potential into performance.

    Curated and led by Shireen Chengadu – an academic and practitioner in women’s leadership, gender studies, and building inclusive organisations – the experience equips participants to lead with confidence and impact. As the WIL 2025 graduates join a powerful alumni network, their success paves the way for future cohorts of women leaders to step forward, grow, and make their mark.

    Gillian Rightford, executive director, ACA, said: “This programme is part of the ACA’s ongoing commitment to recognise, amplify and advance the impact of women in our sector. Reaching the 100-graduate milestone marks real progress in driving this agenda – elevating voices, deepening capability and positioning leaders to add even more value and growth across agencies and brands.”

    Shireen Chengadu, programme lead, said: “Women don’t need fixing; systems do. The WIL journey is about voice, agency and purpose – building leaders who are self-aware, courageous and connected. This fifth cohort continues to demonstrate how learning becomes action – taking insights back into the workplace and applying them to drive lasting organisational change.”

    The delegates of the fifth ACA Women in Leadership cohort are listed below:

    The ACA celebrates 5th Women in Leadership cohort, marking 100 graduates

    The ACA encourages prospective candidates and employers to look out for the 2026 intake applications. Designed for women in mid-management and senior roles, the programme supports both personal and professional growth, helping participants step confidently into leadership positions. Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in a proven, industry-aligned leadership journey that advances both individual growth and organisational impact.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
