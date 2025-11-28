South Africa
#Effies2025 | Halo and Pineapple: 100% sustained results

Last year’s Grand Effie winner Halo and client Pineapple show they are not a one-hit wonder, as they are awarded with the 2025 Gold Effie for Sustained Success - Products, Services.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
28 Nov 2025
28 Nov 2025

Halo founder and managing partner Dean Oelschig say they are very excited to win this award, which is the result of three years of eight different campaigns.

“We believe in long-term brand building, so this is an important one.”

He explains the concept of compound creativity and how it matters to build brands.

“It is not about doing one soft campaign that gives you short-term results. It’s about doing something over a long period of time with a very clear positioning and strategy, and then delivering over and over again using creativity.”

He says that while many people know Pineapple from their billboards, they do not realise that there have been over eight campaigns with almost 600 different executions.

The results, he says, are not from the work they are doing now, but the result of work started three years ago.

Building together

“The real lesson is you need to work with a client and build together instead of chopping and changing.

“In a world where everything is temporary and fast, it is nice to see real consistency and brand building.

“Plus, we all know that clients who have agency relationships for longer have better results. It is about getting to understand each other,” says Oelschig.

Prepared to fail

But, he adds, it's also about being prepared to fail.

“Not every one of the eight campaigns has been a success. One of them was quite a notorious failure, but we pivoted hard and fast, and when we did that, we actually had one of the best months in the history of the brand.”

He also attributes the overall success of the brand campaign to the Pineapple team’s direct relationship with not only their marketing team, but Exco.

“When we talk about the work, the CEO, COO, CIO etc, all are in the meeting.”

A challenge from Exco

The Exco also challenges the agency.

“Recently, the feedback from the exco was that a campaign was not keeping them up at night, or making them nervous.

"This is such a great challenge to have as an agency, and they keep pushing us, hopefully, we keep pushing them," he says.

Listen further

Listen further to Oelschig on how there are only so many ways you think you can talk about insurance, but when you keep trying to reinvent the wheel and push it to do something different every time, the results speak for themselves.

More ACA Effie Awards interviews

advertising awards, brand building, services, ACA, Dean Oelschig, Halo, Danette Breitenbach, advertising effectiveness, Effie Awards, Pineapple
About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
