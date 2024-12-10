Marketing & Media Advertising
    EXCLUSIVE: "You know, there is a billboard that says Never heard of Pineapple? Honestly same.”

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    10 Dec 2024
    10 Dec 2024
    At the recent Effies SA, hosted by the Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA), the Grand Effie was awarded to Halo, for its campaign for its client, Pineapple.

    Halo founder and managing partner Dean Oelschig exclusively spoke to Danette Breitenbach, marketing and media editor of Bizcommunity after the awards about the campaign and the amazing results that the campaign garnered the client.

    Pineapple, an insurance disruptor brand, took on the category with a completely different approach, using Out of Home (OOH) in a very concentrated way, to appeal to an online audience who does not love insurance.

    As Oselschig says in the interview, “We wanted to create something that spoke to them honestly - they do not love insurance, and we owned up to that."

    "The result was an award-winning honest campaign that was self-deprecating and the client loved it. You know, there is a billboard that said, Never heard of Pineapple? Honestly same.”

    Recently Halo showed that it is her to stay as it was also named the FM AdFocus Awards Agency of the Year (and Small Agency of the Year).

    advertising, advertising awards, marketing, billboards, insurance, out of home, OOH, Dean Oelschig, Halo, Pineapple, Grand Effie
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
    Let's do Biz