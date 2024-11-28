All the 2024 FM AdFocus Awards winners, Halo wins Agency of the Year

Last night, Wednesday 27 November, the AdFocus Awards recognised the best of the best agencies and their clients with the winner of the Small Agency of the Year, Halo named the 2024 FM AdFocus Agency of the Year.

All the AdFocus Awards winners (Image: Danette Breitenbach)

The awards event took place at Arena Holdings in Johannesburg, with the who's who of the advertising industry in attendance.

Proving that results are what matters and not size, the agency has had a stellar year, winning the Grand Effie a month ago with its client Pineapple at the Effies SA.

Rightful place

Unlike other industry awards, the Adfocus Awards indicate an agency's business practices.

As such the agencies that win an Adfocus Award are doing all the right things generating the best results for their clients.,

In this context the judges were impressed with Halo’s performance across the board - from creative, commercial, thought leadership, profile and general impact.

“After 14 years the agency has claimed its rightful place among the very best agencies in SA, regardless of size. I’m excited that there is now another serious player in the industry, ready to challenge the more established agencies,” says Luca Gallarelli, jury chair of the 2024 AdFocus Awards and Group CEO of TBWA.

Winners

The Group of the Year Award went to Ogilvy SA, which has been steadily reclaiming its dominant position. It also won the Partnership of the Year Award, sponsored by IAS and Scopen, with its client KFC.

For the second consecutive year, Joe Public won the Large Agency of the Year Award and the Transformation Award.

The judges were impressed with Joe Public returning to their takeaway roots as they innovate around the commercial model that has - and continues to - vex the industry.

Other back-to-back winners include Levergy, part of the M&C Saatchi Abel Group, named Specialised Agency of the Year for the third consecutive year.

A juggernaut in the media industry, The MediaShop was once again crowned the Media Agency of the Year, having won the category in 2023.

Loeries Independent Agency of the Year 2024, The Odd Number reaffirmed its success and is the Medium Agency of the Year.

In a year in which its work and commercial acumen shone through, Magna Carta won Public Relations Agency of the Year.

Industry leader

After previously winning this award in 2021, Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank has once again been awarded the Industry Leader of the Year award.

The judges decided to crown her the industry leader for the second time, pointing out that if agencies can win on multiple occasions, so too should industry leaders be able to win more than once.

Calling Nobanda a vocal advocate for creativity as a lever for commercial impact, the judges said she has put her money where her mouth is, developing work that is industry-leading.

Shapeshifter Award

The Shapeshifter Award went to Neil Schreuder, chief strategy and innovation officer for the Shoprite Group and MD of ShopriteX, for his work revolutionising retail in SA.

Tribute to Kevan Aspoas

This year’s AdFocus Lifetime Achievement Award was posthumously given to Kevan Aspoas, who was chairman and CEO of The Jupiter Drawing Room Cape Town for 17 years during which time his name became synonymous with excellence, effective leadership and a keen eye for spotting and nurturing talent.

Gallarelli paid tribute to Aspoas, saying that Aspoas had played a role in shaping his career and the person he is today. He called Jupiter a special place with special people who would go on to make an impact on the industry locally and abroad is profound.

"While our world and industry lost Kevin earlier this year, the profound impact he had on so many lives on and will do for generations to come."

Aspoas ' wife and partner in the business, Jo Thomas, collected the award on his behalf.

Kevin is beaming right now she told the audience, who gave a standing ovation and applauded as she came on stage. "He would be thrilled to bits."

She adds that Kevin had the qualities that leaders in this tough industry need.

"He was enormously courageous and generous. He would step back and let others be the ones who stepped forward into the spotlight to take the glory of winning the award on behalf of the agency.

"So it is weird that I am here again tonight in his spotlight, accepting this award. I have won a few in my career about there is none that I prouder of than this one."

Student of the Year

Nicole Thikeson, a final year student studying towards a BA in Visual Communication Design at Cape Town Creative Academy, is the 2024 Student of the Year.

A new standard

Congratulating the winners, Gallarelli says this year’s judging was tough as the jury resolved to set a new standard.

“Shortlisted agencies should be proud as no shortlist was gifted out of sentiment. To the winners, take a bow. You should feel justifiably proud of what you and your teams have achieved amidst incredibly formidable competition.”

The AdFocus Awards, its processes and results are audited by PKF VGA.