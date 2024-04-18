99c clients sweep awards at 10th Annual MMA South Africa Smarties

Industries

    Issued by Ninety9cents
    18 Apr 2024
    99c, the independent, integrated advertising and communications agency, is thrilled to announce the outstanding success of its clients at the 10th annual MMA South Africa Smarties Awards.
    The MMA South Africa Smarties Awards is the world’s only innovation award recognising leaders, brands, agencies, and tech providers using technology to pioneer new approaches in modern marketing. This annual competition, honouring outstanding innovation and creativity resulting in significant business impact, saw Shoprite, Checkers, and Sixty60 clinch multiple accolades for their game-changing campaigns.

    Among the praise-worthy victories, Shoprite's "Homegrown" campaign stood out, securing three Gold awards in the Brand Purpose/Activism, Product/Service launch, and Social Impact marketing categories. This campaign resonated deeply with audiences, showcasing Shoprite's commitment to meaningful engagement and making a genuine difference in the lives of their customers.

    Checkers also shone brightly, with their Xtra Savings Plus campaign earning a Silver award for Product/Service launch and their PRIME Hydration initiative securing Bronze in the Product and Service launch category.

    Additionally, Checkers Sixty60's "Bring it Home" campaign won Gold for Brand Experience, highlighting the brand's dedication to enhancing customer engagement.

    Furthermore, Checkers received two Gold awards for their ground-breaking campaigns: "Checkers Hyper Personalisation Engine" for Personalisation and Checkers XS & Sixty60 for Integrated Ecommerce Innovation, showcasing their prowess in leveraging technology to revolutionise the retail experience.

    "We are so proud of the remarkable achievements of our clients at the MMA South Africa Smarties Awards," said Andrew Brand, Group CEO of 99c. "These accolades underscore the innovation, creativity, and dedication to excellence that define our collaborations. We are privileged to work with Shoprite’s iconic brands, contributing to their success through our creative efforts."

    For more information about 99c Advertising Agency and its award-winning campaigns, visit www.99c.co.za

    About 99c:

    A leading full-service communications agency known for seamlessly delivering impactful solutions with unparalleled retail expertise. From strategy to execution across all media types, 99c is the trusted partner for brands navigating the complexities of advertising and marketing.

    Ninety9cents
    A leading full-service communications agency, known for seamlessly delivering impactful solutions with unparalleled retail expertise. From strategy to execution across all media types, 99c is the trusted partner for brands navigating the complexities of advertising and marketing.

