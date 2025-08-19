South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Northlink CollegeSoapboxNorth-West University (NWU)FundiConnectUniversity of PretoriaRichfieldAfdaGordon Institute of Business ScienceSesekoSACAPOxford University PressCambriLearnImpaqEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Stellenbosch University breaks new ground with master's degree on violent histories and repair

    Said to be a first of its kind in South Africa, Stellenbosch University (SU) launching a new interdisciplinary master’s degree programme aimed at equipping students with critical decolonial tools to study and address the transgenerational impact of violent histories.
    19 Aug 2025
    19 Aug 2025
    Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, SARChI Chair in Violent Histories and Transgenerational Trauma and Director of AVReQ, Prof Pumla Gqola, who will be a guest lecturer in the programme, and Dr Anell Daries, recently appointed lecturer at AVReQ in the role of coordinator of the new MPhil programme.
    Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, SARChI Chair in Violent Histories and Transgenerational Trauma and Director of AVReQ, Prof Pumla Gqola, who will be a guest lecturer in the programme, and Dr Anell Daries, recently appointed lecturer at AVReQ in the role of coordinator of the new MPhil programme.

    The MPhil in Violent Histories and Repair, to be presented by SU’s Centre for the Study of the Afterlife of Violence and the Reparative Quest (AVReQ), will be offered from 2026.

    “The programme aims to educate, train and mentor emerging scholars and young researchers, empowering them to explore new terrains of investigation into the complex and enduring legacies of violent histories,” explains Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, SARChI Chair in Violent Histories and Transgenerational Trauma and Director of AVReQ.

    “The programme also includes a critical examination of psychosocial processes of repair to explore new imaginaries of what it means to repair or heal violent pasts.”

    She adds that the programme focusses on the scope of research on the contemporary and continuing transgenerational legacies of violent histories such as genocide, slavery, colonial-era violence and apartheid, while it will also examine reparative practices and peacebuilding approaches adopted in selected postcolonial and post-conflict contexts.

    The programme responds to the growing focus in higher education on memory studies, peacebuilding practices, and decolonial studies on the enduring impact of violent histories. It consists of five compulsory modules:

    • Afterlife of Violent Histories;
    • Research Methodology and Ethics for Violent Histories;
    • Contextual Perspectives on Trauma Testimonies;
    • Historical Trauma and Redress;
    • and a research thesis.

    Students will be required to attend lectures and seminars in person. Supervisors and students may jointly arrange the structure of supervision for the completion of the thesis in the second year of the programme.

    Closing date for applications: South African students: 31 October / International students: 31 August.

    Read more: Stellenbosch University, Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz