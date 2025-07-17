Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
    Northlink College gears up for an epic 14th Annual Golf Day in aid of student bursaries

    Issued by Northlink College
    17 Jul 2025
    17 Jul 2025
    Northlink College is preparing to host its highly anticipated Annual Golf Day on Friday, 14 November 2025 at the picturesque Devonvale Golf Club in Stellenbosch. Over the years, this flagship fundraising event has become a staple on the calendar - not only for passionate golfers but also for businesses and individuals who believe in the power of education to transform lives.
    Northlink College gears up for an epic 14th Annual Golf Day in aid of student bursaries

    Organised in aid of the NLC Student Bursary Fund, this golf day is about more than just friendly competition on the greens. It's a platform for meaningful networking, community-building, and most importantly, giving deserving students the financial support they need to complete their studies. Reflecting on previous editions, the Golf Day has grown significantly, drawing participation from local businesses, industry partners, alumni, and supporters of the College’s mission. Each year has been marked by an electric atmosphere, competitive spirit, and a strong sense of purpose, with funds raised directly supporting students from financially challenged backgrounds.

    This year promises to be even bigger, with a range of exciting sponsorship opportunities and participation packages available - including hole branding, wet hole sponsorships, and 4-ball team entries. With thrilling competitions like Nearest to the Pin and Longest Drive, the day is packed with fun, friendly rivalry, and charitable impact.This is a rare opportunity to showcase corporate social responsibility in action, build brand visibility in a vibrant setting, and network with like-minded professionals - all while contributing to something truly transformative. The bursary fund has enabled hundreds of students to take their education forward, and with continued support, even more futures can be shaped.

    As Henri Mafoumba, manager for the Business Development Unit at Northlink College, puts it: “This event is more than a golf day—it’s a day of purpose. Every swing taken on the course is a step toward helping a student access education, achieve their potential, and contribute meaningfully to society. We invite you to be part of this movement.”

    Registration is open until 14 October 2025, and spots are filling up quickly.
    Register and secure your place in what promises to be an unforgettable day of giving, golfing, and growing together.

    For bookings or more information, email az.oc.knilhtron@pihsrosnops or call 021 970 9145.

    Northlink College
    Northlink College is a nationally registered Further Education & Training Institution.
