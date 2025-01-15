Northlink TVET College kicks off a bumper year for 2025

Northlink TVET College is thrilled to announce the start of its 2025 academic year, with classes officially commencing on 15 January 2025. Registration, which began on 8 January 2025 across all seven campuses, has already seen an enthusiastic response from students eager to secure their futures through quality education.

Northlink College is at the forefront of technical education in South Africa, with 11 Centres of Specialisation located at its Belhar, Bellville, and Wingfield campuses. These centres focus on high-demand engineering trades and have grown significantly from three to eleven, thanks to the support of the Department of Higher Education and Training.

This expansion is crucial to addressing South Africa’s skills gap, ensuring the development of highly skilled tradesmen and women to meet the country's growing demand for technical expertise.

Anele Ndiki, assistant director of registration services: “We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response from students during the registration period. Our staff are dedicated to ensuring a smooth process, and we are ready to provide a welcoming environment for all students.”

The college still accepts registrations for several unfunded occupational programmes, offering students various career opportunities. Available programmes include: National Diploma: Sport Management (NQF Level 5) Occupational Certificate: Instructor (Level 4, Performing Arts (QCF Level 5), IT Technician, Sports Fitness Instructor, and Cosmetology.

Northlink College is proud to offer the QCTO-accredited Hairdressing qualification at its Parow campus. This programme, funded for qualifying students, provides an affordable pathway for aspiring hairdressers to enter the industry, equipping them with the skills to start their own businesses and create self-employment opportunities.

With its commitment to quality education, cutting-edge facilities, and a passionate team, Northlink TVET College is ready to empower students and shape the leaders of tomorrow.



