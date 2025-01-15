Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Programme Officer X2 Durban
- Lecturer - Education Studies and Psychology Durban
- Learning Group Coordinator (LGC) Johannesburg
- Lecturer: Visual Effects (VFX) Durban
- Lecturer (Marketing/Digital Marketing) Pretoria
- Social Media Manager Centuron, Musgrave, Durbanville
- Mid-Weight Designer Centurion Durban Durbanville
- Activation Representative Durban
- Lecturer – School of Commerce (Economics) Pretoria
- Lecturer – School of Education (History & Geography) Pretoria
Northlink TVET College kicks off a bumper year for 2025
Northlink College is at the forefront of technical education in South Africa, with 11 Centres of Specialisation located at its Belhar, Bellville, and Wingfield campuses. These centres focus on high-demand engineering trades and have grown significantly from three to eleven, thanks to the support of the Department of Higher Education and Training.
This expansion is crucial to addressing South Africa’s skills gap, ensuring the development of highly skilled tradesmen and women to meet the country's growing demand for technical expertise.
Anele Ndiki, assistant director of registration services: “We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response from students during the registration period. Our staff are dedicated to ensuring a smooth process, and we are ready to provide a welcoming environment for all students.”
The college still accepts registrations for several unfunded occupational programmes, offering students various career opportunities. Available programmes include: National Diploma: Sport Management (NQF Level 5) Occupational Certificate: Instructor (Level 4, Performing Arts (QCF Level 5), IT Technician, Sports Fitness Instructor, and Cosmetology.
Northlink College is proud to offer the QCTO-accredited Hairdressing qualification at its Parow campus. This programme, funded for qualifying students, provides an affordable pathway for aspiring hairdressers to enter the industry, equipping them with the skills to start their own businesses and create self-employment opportunities.
With its commitment to quality education, cutting-edge facilities, and a passionate team, Northlink TVET College is ready to empower students and shape the leaders of tomorrow.
- Northlink TVET College kicks off a bumper year for 202515 Jan 12:39
- A beacon of innovation: The 4IR Electrician Workshop that changes lives17 Dec 11:33
- Northlink College’s The Link Show highlights the college's dedication to health and wellness30 Sep 16:32
- Northlink College presents Sister Act: The Musical – a '70s disco comedy extravaganza11 Sep 10:59
- Celebrating TVET excellence: Northlink College shines13 Aug 13:36