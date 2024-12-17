Education Higher Education
    A beacon of innovation: The 4IR Electrician Workshop that changes lives

    Issued by Northlink College
    17 Dec 2024
    At Northlink College’s Belhar Campus, the atmosphere buzzes with excitement and pride as students, staff, industry partners, and dignitaries gather for a historic occasion: the official opening of the 4IR Electrician Workshop. This cutting-edge facility represents a new chapter in technical education in South Africa, paving the way for innovation and opportunity.
    The workshop is made possible through the generous funding from MERSETA. Acting CEO Mr. Naphtaly Mokgotsane inspires students to embrace the moment. “To the students here today, this is your time to shine. These state-of-the-art facilities are designed for your growth and success. Embrace the chance to learn, innovate, and lead. The skills you acquire here will be your passport to a world of possibilities.” 

    Northlink College embarked on this transformative journey in 2019, recognising the limitations of traditional skills in meeting the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Rapid advancements in technologies such as smart grids and automated systems push the college to evolve, and by 2024, this vision will culminate in establishing this world-class facility. 

    For students like 20-year-old Thabo Ngwena from Khayelitsha, the workshop turns dreams into reality. “I’ve always wanted to be an electrician, but I never imagined I’d be learning about smart grids and automation,” he says with a smile. “This workshop makes me feel like I’m building the future.”

    The 4IR Electrician Workshop is more than a facility; it is a training ground for the future. With advanced equipment, it offers hands-on experience in sustainable energy solutions, automated systems, and robotics, ensuring that students do not merely adapt to technological changes—they lead them. 

    “This isn’t just about wiring and circuits anymore,” explains an instructor. “We’re teaching students how to think critically, solve complex problems, and innovate. They’re learning skills that will shape entire industries.” 

    The workshop’s reach extends beyond education, impacting South Africa’s workforce. Linda Naidoo, representing one of the 33 employer partners, highlights its importance: “The skills gap in our industry is real. Facilities like this are exactly what we need to prepare students to make a meaningful impact.” 

    As the ribbon is cut, the room erupts in applause. For Northlink College, this event is more than a celebration—it is a commitment to South Africa’s youth. Deputy-Director General (TVET Branch) Samuel Zamokuhle Zungu of the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) emphasises this point: 

    “This moment marks a significant milestone in advancing technical education in South Africa. By cutting this ribbon, we are not just opening a facility—we are unlocking opportunities for innovation, growth, and transformation. This 4IR Electrician Workshop is a testament to what can be achieved when education, industry, and vision come together.” 

    Northlink College CEO, Xolelo Brian Phike, echoes the sentiment: “This is just the beginning. Together, we are building futures, shaping industries, and driving progress.” 

    The 4IR Electrician Workshop stands as a beacon of hope, a testament to vision, collaboration, and determination. It symbolises what is possible when education aligns with innovation, forging a brighter future for South Africa.

    Northlink College
    Northlink College is a nationally registered Further Education & Training Institution.
