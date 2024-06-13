Industries

    Issued by Northlink College
    13 Jun 2024
    13 Jun 2024
    In the latest episode of Northlink College's The Link Show, Season 3 Episode 2, the spotlight was cast on the vibrant and dynamic hospitality department at Northlink’s Protea Campus. The episode delved into the diverse opportunities within the culinary industry, the comprehensive training programmes offered, and the personal stories of aspiring chefs.
    The episode kicked off with an insightful discussion with Akhona Swazi lecturer/facilitator for the hospitality department, about the various career paths available in the culinary industry.

    From entry-level positions to executive chef roles, the programme highlights the structured progression within this field. Different types of chefs, including pastry chefs, sous chefs, and executive chefs, were discussed, emphasising the specialised skills required for each role.

    Keegan Esau, also a lecturer/ facilitator, explained Northlink College’s commitment to inclusive education through its skills course aimed at offering students an opportunity to become an assistant chef.

    This programme is particularly beneficial for those who haven't completed traditional schooling, providing them with practical and theoretical training. The importance of hands-on experience is underscored, as practical components are crucial in culinary education. Students engage in real-world kitchen environments, enhancing their skills and preparing them for the workforce.

    Ashton Robertson, fellow lecturer/ facilitator, explained the various levels within the industry and what a typical day looks like for an individual within the hospitality industry and the vast range of career paths available.

    Viewers also gained valuable insight into the experiences and aspirations of the students at Northlink College. The episode further featured the passionate culinary students who shared their journeys, from participating in competitions to their daily learning experiences.

    Their reflections provide a glimpse into the dedication and hard work required to excel in the culinary arts. Students expressed a strong preference for hands-on training, which allows them to apply theoretical knowledge in practical scenarios.

    This dual approach ensures that graduates are well-equipped with both the skills and understanding needed to succeed in the industry.

    Northlink College's - The Link Show provides an in-depth look at all things Northlink College, the next exciting episode is scheduled for 27 June 2024, be sure not to miss out. Visit www.northlink.co.za for more or follow their social pages.

    Northlink College
    Northlink College is a nationally registered Further Education & Training Institution.

