Celebrating TVET excellence: Northlink College shines

As South Africa observes TVET Month, Northlink College, a pioneering technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institution in the Western Cape, is spotlighted for its commitment to invest in innovation, skills development, and community engagement. With a wide range of courses from business, engineering, and science, students are always encouraged to apply for their interest of study online.

TVET Month was launched in August 2014 by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to bring awareness and encourage high school learners and youth to enroll in Vocational education and training,

Northlink College is at the forefront of the Department of Higher Education and Training's initiative to promote TVET Month, addressing the critical need for skills to drive economic growth. By providing industry-relevant training and skills development. Northlink College empowers students to succeed and contribute to South Africa's economic growth.

Meet Phillip Albert, a 26-year-old up-and-coming fashion designer and Northlink College student, who embodies the college's spirit of excellence. Albert's passion for fashion began with upcycling second-hand clothes, leading him to pursue a formal education in Clothing Production NQF 6 at Northlink Protea Campus.

Albert's dedication paid off at the Khayelitsha Fashion Week, where his environmentally sustainable collection impressed judges and industry experts. His commitment to meaningful design earned recognition and praise, inspiring aspiring designers to seek formal qualifications and make a positive impact. "I encourage anyone who wants to be a designer to have a formal education and know the basics," Albert advises. "As I design eco-friendly clothes, I'm inspired by different designers whom I respect in the industry."

Adri Bell, programme manager at Northlink College, commended Phillip for his creativity, dedication, and style, saying: "He has a unique flair for garment design and a keen sense of environmental style. I do not doubt that he has a bright future in the fashion industry. With his N6 qualification and internship on the horizon, Phillip is poised to take his career to new heights and make a lasting impact."



