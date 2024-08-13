More #WomensMonth
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Research Studies Lecturer Cape Town
- Administrative Assistant Cape Town
- Results Administrator Durban
- Lecturer - Languages Pretoria
- Snr Lecturer - Stage Acting Cape Town
- Dean - Durban Campus Durban
- Senior Lecturer - Editing (Fiction) Johannesburg
- Lecturer - Education Studies Pretoria
- Contract Assessors Durban
- Lecturer - Design Centurion
Celebrating TVET excellence: Northlink College shines
TVET Month was launched in August 2014 by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to bring awareness and encourage high school learners and youth to enroll in Vocational education and training,
Northlink College is at the forefront of the Department of Higher Education and Training's initiative to promote TVET Month, addressing the critical need for skills to drive economic growth. By providing industry-relevant training and skills development. Northlink College empowers students to succeed and contribute to South Africa's economic growth.
Meet Phillip Albert, a 26-year-old up-and-coming fashion designer and Northlink College student, who embodies the college's spirit of excellence. Albert's passion for fashion began with upcycling second-hand clothes, leading him to pursue a formal education in Clothing Production NQF 6 at Northlink Protea Campus.
Albert's dedication paid off at the Khayelitsha Fashion Week, where his environmentally sustainable collection impressed judges and industry experts. His commitment to meaningful design earned recognition and praise, inspiring aspiring designers to seek formal qualifications and make a positive impact. "I encourage anyone who wants to be a designer to have a formal education and know the basics," Albert advises. "As I design eco-friendly clothes, I'm inspired by different designers whom I respect in the industry."
Adri Bell, programme manager at Northlink College, commended Phillip for his creativity, dedication, and style, saying: "He has a unique flair for garment design and a keen sense of environmental style. I do not doubt that he has a bright future in the fashion industry. With his N6 qualification and internship on the horizon, Phillip is poised to take his career to new heights and make a lasting impact."
- Celebrating TVET excellence: Northlink College shines13 Aug 13:36
- Northlink College launches TVET Month celebrations with live broadcast12 Aug 15:50
- Northlink College launches The Link Show episode 3: The World of Entrepreneurship09 Jul 13:26
- Northlink College’s - The Link Show13 Jun 14:20
- Northlink College launches Season 3 of The Link Show09 May 15:23