Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Northlink CollegeBullion PR & CommunicationFalse Bay CollegeThe Innovator TrustEnterprises University of PretoriaNorth-West University (NWU)BET SoftwareOxford University PressEduvosAFDAStellenbosch UniversityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Higher Education Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Celebrating TVET excellence: Northlink College shines

    Issued by Northlink College
    13 Aug 2024
    13 Aug 2024
    As South Africa observes TVET Month, Northlink College, a pioneering technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institution in the Western Cape, is spotlighted for its commitment to invest in innovation, skills development, and community engagement. With a wide range of courses from business, engineering, and science, students are always encouraged to apply for their interest of study online.

    TVET Month was launched in August 2014 by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to bring awareness and encourage high school learners and youth to enroll in Vocational education and training,

    Northlink College is at the forefront of the Department of Higher Education and Training's initiative to promote TVET Month, addressing the critical need for skills to drive economic growth. By providing industry-relevant training and skills development. Northlink College empowers students to succeed and contribute to South Africa's economic growth.

    Celebrating TVET excellence: Northlink College shines

    Meet Phillip Albert, a 26-year-old up-and-coming fashion designer and Northlink College student, who embodies the college's spirit of excellence. Albert's passion for fashion began with upcycling second-hand clothes, leading him to pursue a formal education in Clothing Production NQF 6 at Northlink Protea Campus.

    Albert's dedication paid off at the Khayelitsha Fashion Week, where his environmentally sustainable collection impressed judges and industry experts. His commitment to meaningful design earned recognition and praise, inspiring aspiring designers to seek formal qualifications and make a positive impact. "I encourage anyone who wants to be a designer to have a formal education and know the basics," Albert advises. "As I design eco-friendly clothes, I'm inspired by different designers whom I respect in the industry."

    Adri Bell, programme manager at Northlink College, commended Phillip for his creativity, dedication, and style, saying: "He has a unique flair for garment design and a keen sense of environmental style. I do not doubt that he has a bright future in the fashion industry. With his N6 qualification and internship on the horizon, Phillip is poised to take his career to new heights and make a lasting impact."

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Northlink College
    Northlink College is a nationally registered Further Education & Training Institution.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz