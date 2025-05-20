Education Skills Training
    Education Skills Training

    TVET colleges as a viable alternative to university

    Once overlooked in favour of traditional university degrees, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges are stepping into the spotlight, and for good reason. These institutions are now proving to be a critical bridge between school and the world of work, equipping young South Africans with hands-on skills that are not just marketable, but urgently needed.
    Issued by FundiConnect
    20 May 2025
    A shift in mindset

    The perception that success only comes from a university degree is outdated. TVET colleges offer a real, results-driven pathway to employment, and they’re doing so faster and more affordably than many traditional routes.

    The colleges focus on high-demand fields such as engineering, hospitality, IT, agriculture and business management. Unlike theory-heavy university courses, TVET programmes are built for the job market. Many include workplace-based learning or apprenticeships, giving students valuable experience before graduation.

    Designed for employment

    This emphasis on skills has made TVETs an attractive option for employers, many of whom are struggling to fill roles that require technical training and hands-on expertise.

    South Africa’s economy needs artisans, technicians and entrepreneurs. We need plumbers, electricians, coders and farmers, and TVETs are where those professionals are trained.

    The result? TVET graduates are increasingly finding work in industries where demand is high and supply is low. Many are starting their own small businesses, freelancing, or even continuing their studies through articulation pathways into university.

    A choice, not a compromise

    One of the most significant changes in recent years is the growing number of young people who are choosing TVETs from the outset, not because they didn’t qualify for university, but because they want a faster, more focused route into the workforce.

    In fact, more and more learners are proactively opting for TVET colleges. They want to gain skills, start earning, and contribute to their households sooner. It’s not about settling for less; it’s about choosing differently.

    Support every step of the way

    For learners considering the TVET path, platforms like FundiConnect provide the support and resources needed to get started. From helping you choose the right college and course, to guiding you through the application process and even securing funding, FundiConnect is a trusted companion on the journey to success.

    For more information on how to apply, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn.

    With affordability, relevance and employability at the core of their offering, TVET colleges present a compelling value proposition in today’s economic climate.

    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
