National benchmark test dates for 2025

Students applying to universities for the 2026 academic year are reminded that National Benchmark Test (NBT) registrations are now open - and securing a test date early is critical for many degree programmes.

The NBTs are used by universities to assess a student's academic readiness for tertiary education. Results often complement the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and play a decisive role in admissions for competitive programmes such as Medicine, Law, Health Sciences, and Engineering.

Here’s what students, parents, and educators need to know about the NBTs for 2025:

When and where you can write

The NBTs are available almost every weekend from 10 May 2025 through to 10 January 2026, at designated test centres across South Africa. Test sessions are held nationwide, as well as online for selected dates, allowing students from remote areas to participate.

Students must register online through the official NBT website and select their preferred test date and venue. Registration typically closes two weeks before the selected test date - early booking is strongly recommended to secure your preferred slot.

Key test dates for 2025

Registration Opens: 1 April 2025



1 April 2025 First Test Date: 10 May 2025



10 May 2025 Last Registration Date for 2025 Admissions: 7 December 2025



7 December 2025 Final Test Date: 10 January 2026

It’s important to note that some universities have set earlier submission deadlines for NBT results. Students applying for competitive degrees at institutions such as the University of Cape Town, the University of the Witwatersrand, and Stellenbosch University must plan to write their NBTs by July 2025 to meet admission requirements.

What the NBTs cover

The NBTs are made up of two tests:

Academic Literacy and Quantitative Literacy (AQL): Assesses general academic skills in language and mathematics.

Assesses general academic skills in language and mathematics. Mathematics (MAT): Required only for applicants to courses that demand a strong foundation in Mathematics, such as Engineering and Commerce.

Each test session allows students to complete both the AQL and MAT tests on the same day if applicable.

How to prepare

Preparation for the NBTs is crucial. Many universities recommend using official NBT preparation materials or enrolling in NBT workshops. Practice tests and academic literacy reviews can help familiarise students with the question formats and time management skills needed on the day.

FundiConnect offers resources to help students prepare for the NBTs, including guidance on what to expect, tips for studying smarter, and information on how test scores are used by different institutions.

Why early planning matters

Waiting until the final NBT sessions can be risky. If you experience technical issues with an online test, or need to retake the test, late registration may leave little room for corrections before university admission deadlines close.

Planning ahead ensures that students:

Meet university submission deadlines



Have time to review their performance if necessary



Avoid last-minute logistical challenges

